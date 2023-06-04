Pregnant Rihanna, 35, Rocks Silky Black Set & Red Lip Out For Dinner In LA: Photos

The singer also rocked red lipstick and an eye-catching silver necklace as she walked outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

June 4, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna proudly showcases her blossoming belly, exuding style and grace, as she arrives in Santa Monica at her go-to restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna is stylish in a brown fur jacket as she arrives to a late night dinner with friend Melissa Forde at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Ca Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna, 35, was spotted looking incredible while enjoying a dinner outing over the weekend. The singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, put her baby bump on display while wearing a long-sleeved silky black zip-up top and matching pants as she walked outside of Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. She also added open toed shoes, a silver necklace, and a silver bracelet as she rocked red lipstick and had her hair down.

Rihanna during her latest dinner outing. (BACKGRID)

Rihanna’s latest outing comes just a couple of days after she made headlines with a different outing. She wore a long brown fur coat over a gray T-shirt that had a graphic from the film Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas on the front. She also wore sparkly silver sheer leggings and strappy silver heels as she accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings.

Another photo of Rihanna in her stylish outfit during the outing. (ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

When the soon-to-be mom of two isn’t getting attention for her outfits during her outings, she’s doing so for her fashionable looks on Instagram. She took to the social media platform on May 31 to share epic photos of herself posing in an oversized black and white T-shirt that had the words, “USE A CONDOM” on it. She paired it with white heeled boots and had her hair down as she topped the look off with white-framed sunglasses.

Rihanna added a cheeky caption to the photos that read, “this shirt is old…” and once the post was published, her fans quickly responded with thoughts. “This shirt got me lol I love this,” one fan wrote, while another called the look “AMAZING.” Others posted heart-eyed emojis or laughing emojis.

Rihanna’s looks come as she’s ready to welcome her second child very soon. Although she hasn’t officially revealed a due date, the talented artist announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl in Feb., so her new addition could be arriving as soon as this summer. She and A$AP Rocky are already the parents of a one-year-old son.

