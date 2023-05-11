Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Stilettos & Booty Shorts: Photo

Rihanna isn’t toning things down as she ramps up to give birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky. In a new pic shared via Instagram on Thursday, May 11, the 35-year-old hitmaker stood in an office in front of a printer, paper scattered everywhere, looking pleased with herself. Her bare baby bump was on display, and she slayed a black pair of skintight booty shorts with matching stiletto heels, along with a black bikini top. She seemed overjoyed by the mess as she posed among the flying papers, her hair and bangs styled close around her face. “It’s giving…call HR!!” she captioned the pic, along with the hashtag, #5yearsofSAVAGEX.

A flood of Riri’s 140 million followers on the platform couldn’t contain themselves. “After investigation it was determined that @badgalriri Can do WHATEVER she wants. ~HR,” quipped a follower, while another wrote, “Hello HR yeah Rihanna’s doing that thing by the copy machine again.” “HOT MOM EVERYONE !!” gushed a third alongside a row of flame emojis.

The pic came just after reports broke of her son’s name being revealed after 11 months of keeping it under wraps. The soon-to-be big brother’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the Daily Mail, who reportedly obtained the birth certificate ahead of his very first birthday.

Rihanna’s brand has been at the center of controversy of late, as the singer employed embattled actor Johnny Depp in her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show, after the actor lost his 2020 libel case against the UK Sun over allegations he abused ex-wife Amber Heard. After he procured a public trial in the U.S in 2022 and both obtained defamation judgements against each other, Rihanna took the opportunity to invite the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to model in her fashion show, touching off a public controversy over the decision.

In any case, motherhood becomes the singer, even as she promotes her sexy apparel brand. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life,” she told ELLE in February, ahead of her (also controversial) Super Bowl halftime performance.