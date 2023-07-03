Rihanna Shares Cute New Photo Of A$AP Rocky & Son RZA Playing In Barbados: ‘My Bajan Boys’

Two days after expecting momma Rihanna, 35, was spotted enjoying her vacation in Barbados, the Fenty Beauty founder took to Instagram on Jul. 3 to share a new photo of her son RZA, 1, and his dad, A$AP Rocky, 34. “my Bajan boyz,” she captioned the photo, along with a red heart emoji. In the adorable snapshot, her boyfriend sweetly held up their one-year-old son as the two enjoyed a relaxing swim during sunset.

Not long after the “Rude Boy” hitmaker shared the father-and-son photo, many of her 152 million followers flocked to the comments to react. “Love family,” one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “Rihanna living life right .. popping out babies w her man in her mid 30s after spending her 20s being theeeee [sic] bad gal & becoming a business mogul. mhm. Love u riri.” One follower even noted that despite the fact that Riri hasn’t released a new album since 2016, they are more focused on the singer’s happiness. “atp ima be honest, i dont care about another album. I’m so happy for sis’ happiness,” they gushed.

Rihanna and the rapper welcomed baby RZA together in May 2022, only to announce they were expecting their second baby nine months later. The 35-year-old announced that she was expecting a sibling for RZA while performing the Super Bowl Halftime show in Feb. 2023. Although Riri welcomed her toddler last May, his name was not revealed until his first birthday. The proud mom and A$AP Rocky chose to name their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, per The Daily Mail‘s initial report on May 10. Rihanna confirmed the name with a photo of her nude baby bump on May 18. “in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me,” she captioned the throwback photos.

Most recently, the billionaire was spotted vacationing in Barbados on Jul. 1 and rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts. While grabbing a snow cone from a local vendor, Riri proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a black crop top. She also notably wore her bottoms unbuttoned allowing for her bump to be on full display. The brunette beauty completed the look with a straw beach hat, a diamond necklace, and even went barefoot for the outing! Of course, she made sure to add a pop of color with a bright red lip as well.

In recent months, Rihanna has been nonstop gushing over being a mom and embracing motherhood. While on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 1, she told Entertainment Tonight how her second pregnancy differed from her first. “It’s so different from the first one,” Rihanna explained. “Just everything! No cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.” The style icon even added that RZA has had her completely smitten since his arrival. “I’m in love!”, she quipped. “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.” A$AP Rocky and his leading lady first sparked romance rumors in 2012, however, they did not go official with their romance until 2021, per US Weekly.