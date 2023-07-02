Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bump In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Barbados: Photos

Rihanna continued to enjoy her summer in Barbados as she was spotted getting in line at a local snow cone cart on Saturday, July 1. The pregnant songstress, 35, looked happy and healthy with her growing baby belly on full display in her adorable black crop top and daisy dukes. Rocking a straw hat and bare feet, Rihanna was all smiles as she treated herself to an iced beverage from the vendor.

In one photo, Rihanna held up her frosty drink and posed with her hand on her hip. In another snap, she posed once again, this time with both hands on her hips as a young toddler stood in front of her and tried to mimic the pose. Too cute!

The solo trip came a week after she and her beau A$AP Rocky proved they are a picture-perfect pair once again during an outing in Barbados. Leaving a romantic dinner date in Rihanna’s homeland, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other like a couple of teenagers in love!

The tropical island excursions also comes a few days after sparks flew at the Spotify Beach event in Cannes Lions when A$AP took the stage and gave a special shout-out to Rihanna, who was enjoying the show in the audience. In a heartwarming declaration, the rapper referred to the expectant songstress as his “wife” and even dedicated his track “Sundress” to her. The air was electric as he exclaimed, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf****** building!” according to Page Six.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky certainly appear to be having fun as they await the arrival of their second child. While the exact due date remains a mystery, it has been well over four months since RiRi broke the news during an epic Super Bowl performance in February. Fans were all a tizzy at the time, as her adorable baby bump stole the spotlight.

Their first bundle of joy, Rza, made a grand entrance in May 2022 and recently marked his first birthday. With the upcoming arrival, the youngster will soon step into the role of a big sibling, just a little over a year apart from their new brother or sister!