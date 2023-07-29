Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bump In Tiny Pink Crop Top For Dinner With A$AP Rocky: Photos

Rihanna was in her best Barbiecore look for a date night with her partner A$AP Rocky as they expect baby no. 2 any day.

July 29, 2023 10:42AM EDT
Rihanna, 35, embraced her baby bump in another sexy look as she stepped out for dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34. The “Umbrella” singer had her bare belly on display on a pink crop top and matching drawstring pants leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Friday, July 28 as she held hands with her boyfriend for additional support. Rihanna kept her eyes hidden behind a circle shaped, bedazzled pair of sunglasses, along with layered diamond chain necklaces to match.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leave Giorgio Baldi on July 28. (affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

She was sure to stay comfy in a pair of fresh white sneakers, a noticeable shift from the stiletto sandals the Barbados native has favored throughout her second pregnancy. Rihanna also held on to a bottle of water to stay hydrated in the Los Angeles heat wave, with temperatures hitting the low to mid 90s in recent days. The Fenty Beauty founder also kept her glam more low key, rocking her always glowing skin with a shimmery nude gloss — a switch up from her usual bolder choices.

Rihanna wore a sexy but relaxed look for the night out. (affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — was also casual yet chic for the night out to his girlfriend’s all-time favorite restaurant (where she once left with a wine glass in 2015, birthing many memes). The rapper channeled the 2000s with an olive green bucket hat, matching a pair of cargo pants. He paired both pieces with an oversized jean jacket and a suede beige colored boot with green shoe laces, also throwing on a pair of incognito shades.

The pair welcomed their first son Rza, 1, last May and are expected to become parents for the second time any day now. Ahead of the new baby’s arrival, the family of three took a low key vacation back to Barbados where they visited Rihanna’s family (notably, A$AP also has roots there as his father is from Barbados).

The “Rude Boy” singer revealed she was pregnant by gently rubbing her tummy during her February 2023 Super Bowl performance. Shortly after, the expecting star posed for the cover of British Vogue with her family, discussing motherhood and her surprise second pregnancy.

