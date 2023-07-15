Pregnant Rihanna Is Angelic In White Mini Dress As She Shops With A$AP Rocky Before Welcoming Baby No. 2

Rihanna embraced her baby bump in a white mini dress as she stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 35-year-old singer glowed in the short, sleeveless body con style that hugged her tummy as she went shopping at the luxe Westfield Century City mall on Friday, July 14. The Savage x Fenty designer was stylish as always, pairing the dress with a wrap up pair of silver stiletto sandals, gold hoop earrings and a snakeskin hobo style handbag over her left shoulder.

Rihanna also appeared to stay somewhat incognito with a large pair of white circle sunglasses over her face as she made her way through the parking lot, with A$AP following behind. As always, the Fenty Skin founders complexion looked flawless, which was captured from a side angle with her braided hair being up in a bun. At one point, the GRAMMY winner rested both of her hands on her bump while heading back to their car.

View Related Gallery Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Cutest Photos Together Since Having A Baby New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted leaving late night date night at the Ned hotel where they spent a few hours in a private suite. When asked how their new baby was the two smiled but kept quiet. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Nespo restaurant in Nice, France. Pictured: ASAP Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL8424106 220623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights

A$AP, née Rakim Mayers, twinned in a large pair of sunglasses himself — going with a futuristic frameless option. The 34-year-old rapper also rocked an oversized biker style leather jacket over a white tank top, and what appeared to be a faded pair of jeans. A small water bottle could be spotted on his right hand as A$AP stayed hydrated on one of the hottest summer days in Los Angeles so far.

Rihanna and A$AP’s second child is expected very shortly, as the singer announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance back in February. Wearing a fitted red bodysuit under a oversized jumpsuit, she cradled her bump off the top of the performance to signal to the audience she was expecting, quickly jumping into her smash hit “B—- Better Have My Money.”

The couple also share son Rza, who turned 1-years-old back in May with a bash attended by friends and family! Just two weeks ago, Rihanna, A$AP and little Rza also soaked up some sun in her native of Barbados while they presumably visited her family on the island.