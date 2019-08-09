Rihanna Pushes Her Shopping Cart In Eataly LA Proving She’s A Regular Girl — See Pic

Mamma Mia! The Barbadian pop star hit up the popular Italian grocer, sans an entourage, to load up on some of her favorite items!

Rihanna, 31, loves Eataly as much as us! The “Wild Thoughts” singer was spotted at the luxe Italian grocery store in LA’s Westfield Century City Mall on Thursday, August 8. Much to our surprise, she was pushing her own cart, which looked pretty loaded — just like a regular customer. While Rihanna was still accompanied by a few bodyguards, she wasn’t trying to hide with a hat or sunglasses, preferring to blend in with the other shoppers naturally. Seemed that it worked, as there are no reports that anyone bothered her as she casually cruised the aisles.

The always sexy RiRi wore a fitted and low-cut black-and-white gingham dress for the occasion, along with layered gold necklaces, and hoop earrings. She finished her look with a monogram, crossbody Dior bag and a comfy looking pair of white sneakers — both practical items for a grocery run!

On the trip, she stocked up on all of the classic Eataly essentials: fresh basil, gourmet goodies and, of course, wine. While we aren’t sure if she bought any salumi, the grocery store is celebrating Prosciutto Week from August 5 – 18 — yum! The retailer also has a number of built-in restaurants, including the popular La Pizza & La Pasta, where she ordered a pizza to eat while shopping around. The restaurants can sometimes have up to a two-hour wait, even on a weekday — but we’re guessing the world famous pop star was able to get a little VIP treatment.

Eataly LA — which opened its 67, 000 square foot post in November 2017 — is a pretty close drive for Rihanna, who reportedly has a home in the Hollywood Hills area. The location has been a hotbed for hungry celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel (who has been vocal about his love of cooking), Emmy Rossum, and Hilary Duff.