Usher to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show In 2024

Usher, 44, is set to be the headline performer at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024. The exciting news was announced by the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music on Sunday. The big game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV, which is just outside of Las Vegas and home to the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”
Several Instagram videos were released to announce and promote Usher’s big upcoming appearance and they featured some of Hollywood and the NFL’s biggest stars, including Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Deion Sanders, and Marshawn Lynch. In each one, the familiar faces were relaying the news to Usher that he would be the halftime performer as he sat in a studio and acted surprised and thrilled.
The news of Usher’s upcoming massive performance comes as he’s been playing to sold out crowds during his My Way The Las Vegas Residency shows. The performances have been getting rave reviews and has featured many celebrity guests in the audience, including Kim and actress Keke Palmer. He’s just one of many artists who have found success with a Las Vegas residency. One other recent artist has been Adele, who has also been getting rave reviews.