Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Defends Himself After He’s Slammed For Shaming Her Outfit At Usher Concert

Keke Palmer‘s boyfriend and the father to her one son, Darius Jackson, is doubling down on his disapproval of the outfit she wore in a viral video that showed her being serenaded by Usher. The video, which was taken at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show and shared on July 5, showed the 29-year-old singer and actress in a black thong bodysuit worn under a sheer, skin-tight dress. At one point in the video, Keke wrapped her arms around Usher, 44, while he had his arm around her lower back. However, it was not the actions, but the outfit, that upset Darius. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Darius quote-tweeted the video.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

After feeling the heat from Keke’s fans over his remarks, Darius took to Twitter again to share his dismay. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted on the evening of July 5. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

The former Good Morning America host has not publicly addressed her partner’s disapproval.

Keke and Darius have been together since the summer of 2021. Keke cleared up pregnancy rumors in Dec. 2022 and confirmed that she was indeed expecting her first child during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she said before whipping open her blazer to reveal her bare baby bump.

Keke and Darius welcomed their first child together on Saturday, Feb. 25. They named their son Leodis Andrelton Jackson. Keke gushed over motherhood at the 2023 Met Gala. “It’s incredible. I feel like I’m so much more effortless when it comes to my job now because there’s nothing harder than a baby,” the Nope actress explained to Access Hollywood. “So, it’s like now I feel like there’s so much more fun I can have and so much more ease I can bring to it, so it’s just awesome.”

Before that, the Primetime Emmy Award-winner said Darius is the strongest support system she’s ever experienced. “I’ve had unbelievable support [while being pregnant],” she told Vanity Fair less than two weeks before they welcomed their little one. “I have a very lonely career, and also a very overwhelming career. To do SNL, for instance, is extremely amazing, but also tough for a multitude of reasons — what it means in terms of your career, how grueling the schedule is. You have to get really focused and the people around you have to be prepared for whatever it does to you. I felt the support of my partner during that in a way that’s not anything I have had before.”

“Ever since I met him, [he’s shown] a selflessness. Making sure that I’m not alone, making sure I have support,” Keke continued. “I think that’s all you can ask from anyone. And I’ve only ever really had that kind of support from my family — and it’s funny, because now we are family.”