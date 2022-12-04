Darius Jackson: 5 Things About Keke Palmer’s BF Who She’s Expecting 1st Baby With

Keke Palmer has been working as an actress in Hollywood since childhood, with one of her more recent projects being Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The star announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson while hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Dec. 3, 2022

Keke and Darius have been Instagram official since August 2021

Keke Palmer had one incredible year in 2022 and she topped it off by announcing she’s pregnant! During her first hosting gig for Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, the former child actress teased the audience about hearing rumors of her expecting her first child online before opening up her jacket and revealing that the gossip was right on the money! After starring in the summer blockbuster Nope alongside Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and a pile of high-profile projects on deck, Keke showing off her growing baby bump was the icing on the cake!

“You know, I gotta say though,” Keke added on the Studio 8H stage. “It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!”

Of course, now fans, especially those who have watched Keke grow up on TV in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, want to know all about the Keke’s boyfriend after the pregnancy surprise at 30 Rock. Keep reading to find out more about the actress’ beau, Darius Jackson, below.

Darius is a jack of all trades

Darius Jackson has worked in both the fitness and entertainment industry over the years, according to his LinkedIn page, per US Weekly. Over 19,000 followers have subscribed to his YouTube channel, per the outlet, where he claims to have been an instructor at Inspire Fitness.

What was Keke and Darius’ meet-cute

While both Keke and Darius appear very private about their personal lives, it has been reported that the couple first met at a Memorial Day party hosted by Insecure star Issa Rae.

He gushed about her for their Instagram official reveal

It wasn’t until the couple went Instagram official in August 2021 that fans found out about the romance. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” Darius wrote of Keke at the time on his Instagram. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

His brother was on ‘Insecure’

The happy accident of bumping into each other at the Memorial Day party may all be thanks to Darius’ brother, actor Sarunas Jackson. Sarunas played Dro on Insecure alongside Issa Rae and was reportedly invited to the bbq by her, with Darius tagging along, according to Metro.

Keke is her ‘happiest’ with Darius

Keke was all about her romance when she spoke with Bustle in March 2022. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” she gushed. “So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”