Keke Palmer & BF Darius Jackson Cozy Up At NY Rangers Game After Pregnancy Reveal

Let’s go Rangers! Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson had a fun date night at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues on Monday, December 5. Hot off of Keke’s debut hosting Saturday Night Live and her pregnancy announcement, the pair looked like they had a great time at the hockey game.

The actress, 29, kept things low-key for the game. She sported a bright green hoodie pulled over her head, with some straight hair poking out. She also rocked a pair of square glasses and had a bag sitting on her lap. Her boyfriend sported a brown leather jacket, with the phrase “Real Ohio Player” printed on it, as well as a black beanie.

With the Rangers winning with a 6-4 score, it’s clear the pair had a great time. Darius shared a few videos from the game on his Instagram Story, including fans singing the Rangers’ signature song when the team scored. “They go up after a goal,” he wrote.

The couple attended the hockey game just days after Keke announced that she’s expecting their first child during her monologue on SNL. She playful shared the exciting news by speaking about rumors that she was having a baby. “People are in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant. And I want to set the record straight…I AM!” she said, before ripping open her jacket and showing her baby bump.

After the show aired, Keke took to Instagram to speak about what an amazing experience it was and reflected on how happy she was to get to announce her pregnancy on the comedy show in her post. “How cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together,” she wrote, before extending many thanks, ultimately leading to Darius. “Thank you to my other half [Darius] for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful.”

While it’s not clear exactly how long Darius and Keke have been together, the pair did go Instagram Official in August 2021, when Darius spoke about how much he loves the actress. “I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got,” he wrote.