Keke Palmer Reveals Her Baby Boy Gave Her A ‘New Body’ Six Weeks After Giving Birth

New mom, Keke Palmer, 29, is fully embracing her mom bod! The Hustlers star posted a new video on Instagram on Friday to express her gratitude to her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, who she welcomed on Feb. 25. “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son,” she captioned the clip, along with a crying emoji. In the video, Keke rocked a plunging corset top, a pink mini-skirt, and a matching cropped leather jacket. She completed the look with a leather hat, star-shaped earrings, and pink blush.

During the actual video, the 29-year-old also revealed that her little man helped “clear” her skin. “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up,” she said before adding, “Skin is still skinning.” Keke continued, “And now I’m ’bout to let y’all know that he gave me something else… B-b-b-b-body! Get into, Get into it ’cause period!” The Nope actress continued to shout “period” while zooming in on different angles of her body.

Soon after Keke posted the clip, many of her 12.4 million followers took to the comments section to flood her post with compliments and reactions to the post-baby-bod reveal. “them: omg who’s your doctor!? You: ‘my son’ you look GOODt [sic] darling,” an admirer wrote, while another added, “Ladies a gentleman… a MOTHA!” Meanwhile, TV personality Kandi Burruss couldn’t help but also compliment Keke’s figure. “That body is BODY-ING!”, she wrote, along with a series of flame emojis. Singer and actress Chloe Bailey also quipped, “bawdy DOWNNNN.”

As previously mentioned, Keke welcomed her son, Leo, nearly two months ago with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. The Nickelodeon alum took to Instagram two days later to announce her arrival into motherhood. “Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr,” her caption began. “4. ‘I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Keke famously revealed she was pregnant with her first child while hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, 2022. “There’s some rumors going around,” she said at the time. “People are in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant. And I want to set the record straight…I AM!” After she opened up her brown blazer and showed off her bare baby bump, she added that she was glad to be expecting. “I gotta say, though, it’s bad when people on the Internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Keke continued. “But honestly, his has been the biggest blessing, and I’m so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom!”