18 Stars Looking Super Sexy In Plunging Dresses: Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian & More

Stars like Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and more love showing some skin in dresses with plunging necklines, and these looks are definitely turning up the heat!

There’s nothing wrong without wanting to show some skin, and plunging dresses are a great way to do it. Over the years, celebrities have worn gowns and mini dresses that have low-cut necklines, and we rounded up some of the best ways to do it. Whether it’s on a red carpet, during a night out, or onstage, these stars have slayed the plunging look.

Salma Hayek is the queen of sexy looks, and she looked like an absolute bombshell when she attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Salma’s dress included a white skirt and bright blue top, with a neckline that reached down to her midsection. The actress went low on the accessories to keep the focus on her sexy dress, but she did wear blue, dangling earrings to match the dress. To complete the ensemble, her hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

It’s no secret that the KarJenner sisters are always on their A-game when it comes to sexy styles. Kim Kardashian attended the 2019 amfAR Gala in a majorly plunging black gown, with small circles of fabric covering her chest. She wore her hair in wet curls that cascaded all the way down her back, and completed the look with clear, open-toed heels. Kim was given an award at the event, and she definitely looked the part of a leading lady!

At the 2018 American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez stole the show in her hot pink gown. The gown was totally backless and held up just by straps around the singer’s neck. There was also a majorly thigh-high slit, which allowed Jennifer to pose with her leg out and sky-high black heels on full display. She completed the look with smokey eye makeup and her hair in an updo.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of more amazing plunging dress looks like these to check out. Scroll through the gallery above to see Kourtney Kardashian, Halsey, Cardi B and more stars in their low cut outfits.