‘Nope’ Trailer: Keke Palmer Gets Swept Away – Literally – In Terrifying First Look

The title for Jordan Peele’s latest film may be ‘Nope,’ but we’re saying ‘yep’ to this movie! The epic first trailer was released on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nope takes place out at the Haywood Ranch. Things begin to go haywire when all the electricity goes out at the farmhouse Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya’s characters are staying in. Daniel’s horse runs off as bad energy descends upon them.

What’s a bad miracle?” Daniel’s character asks in the trailer. “They got one for that?” The trailer gives just a hint at the scares to come with brief glimpses at new characters and terrifying moments. At one point, Keke is trying to run away while in the middle of a dust cloud. As she runs, she gets swept up into something above. Seriously, a screaming Keke is picked up off the ground.

Just days before the Super Bowl, fans got their first glimpse at Nope. Universal Pictures released a video looking back at Jordan Peele’s past films Get Out and Us, while also looking ahead to Nope. The footage showed stars Daniel, Steven, and Keke looking very scared at something above their heads.

Nope reunites Jordan with Daniel, who starred in Jordan’s feature directorial debut, Get Out. Daniel earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in Get Out, which became a critical and commercial success. Jordan would win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Keke told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s always wanted to work with Jordan and reached out to him personally just a few years before getting cast in his latest movie.

“What is so funny is I realized that when I started doing Nope, I went to Jordan Peele’s messages,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in 2021. “For whatever reason why, and I see in the messages that I had messaged him a year ago saying, ‘Hey, it would be a dream to work with you. I would love to get the opportunity to maybe one day. Thank you for everything you’re doing. And then a year or two years later, I’m doing Nope.”

The movie also stars Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, as well as Brandea Perea and Michael Wincott. This marks Jordan’s third feature film that he’s directed. He also serves as producer on the project alongside Ian Cooper for Peele’s own production company Monkeypaw Productions. Nope is set to hit theaters on July 22.