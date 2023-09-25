Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything We Know About the Date & More

Image Credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Usher is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV

The singer announced the big news with a series of star-studded promotional videos

Usher, 44, has been announced as the main headliner for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl LVIII halftime show! The big news was revealed on September 24 and the singer’s fans have been thrilled ever since. Shortly after the reveal went public, the talented musician released a statement that expressed his excitement about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Find out all the details we know about the upcoming performance below.

How Did Usher Announce His Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Usher announced the exciting future performance with a series of star-studded videos. In the similar clips, a celebrity was calling him up to let him know he was performing at the Super Bowl next year, while he was in a studio. Some of the familiar faces included Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr., Deion Sanders, and Marshawn Lynch.

When Is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Where Is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV, which is just outside of Las Vegas. It is home to the Las Vegas Raiders and is known for hosting many big games over the years.

What Has Usher Said About Performing at the Halftime Show?

In his first interview since the news of his Super Bowl halftime show went public, Usher revealed that JAY-Z called him to talk about the happy news. “Its your time. It’s the magic moment,” he said the rapper told him, in an interview on CBS Mornings on September 25, 2023. The “Love in this Club” crooner also said he told his girlfriend, who couldn’t believe the news.

“The hardest part, really, is the suspense, and keeping it a surprise for that time” he explained during the interview. He also said his kids kept telling him he should play the Super Bowl and revealed that he only knew he was the performer “days” before the public announcement.

As far as which hit songs Usher will sing during the 13 minutes he’ll be on stage, he’s remained tightlipped, but hinted that collaborations are a possibility. “I definitely have a long list of people whom I’ve collaborated with and also, a long list of songs that mean something so much to people,” he said. “So I’m trying to figure out how to entertain people, make certain that they understand the legacy, enjoy the moment, and make certain that they have a show that they’ll never forget.”

Usher went on to name past Super Bowl halftime performers that “got it right” on stage, including Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and Prince. “I’m a praying man and I’m really humbled that I have this opportunity,” he said. “This is something that both my nanny and grandmother really wanted to see happen, and they’re no longer with me, so they’ll be watching from the best seat in the house, from the cloud above,” he sweetly said before adding, “I want to make it the best performance that the world has ever seen.”