‘DWTS’ Couple Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Just call it the ballroom of love! Dancing with the Stars pro Britt Stewart and actor Daniel Durant are engaged. The couple announced their engagement on December 29. “Forever!!” Britt and Daniel captioned their joint post. Britt showed off her gorgeous engagement ring as she embraced Daniel in the woods.

Britt and Daniel fell in love after they were partnered up on Dancing with the Stars season 31. The pair came in fifth place. Daniel became the third deaf person to compete on DWTS. Months after their run on the show, Britt and Daniel confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

Daniel popped the question to Britt on Christmas Day during a hike with their families in Lake Arrowhead, California. He proposed when they reached the top of the mountain and everyone shared what they were looking forward to in the new year.

“I was the last one — and I started talking about the year, about us meeting and everything that happens in life,” the CODA actor told PEOPLE. “I just feel like there’s balance. She sees me. She knows my culture, my language, and understands everything about me.”

Britt added, “It’s funny, I remember us meeting. I remember us as teammates. I remember us as best friends, and then I remember us together. And now it feels like we’ve just been together for forever.”

Members of the Dancing with the Stars family flooded the comments section of Britt and Daniel’s engagement post. “Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!!

Congratulations you two beautiful babes,” Julianne Hough wrote. DWTS pro Daniella Karagach commented, “AHHHHHH!!!!!!!! BEST NEWS EVERRRRRRR!!!!!CONGRATULATIONS.” Fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater added, “Absolutely the BEST NEWS ON THE PLANET!!!! Crying, so happy for you both!!! You guys are getting married!!!!”

Right now, Britt and Daniel are living in engagement bliss, but they have thought about their wedding, “Looking at the wedding, we want people who know about our lives who can witness and celebrate with us and share the love that we have for everyone,” Daniel told PEOPLE. “It’s about celebrating together so that’s what I think our wedding will be.”