‘CODA’ Star Daniel Durant & ‘DWTS’ Pro Britt Stewart Confirm Their Romance On Valentine’s Day

There’s a new Dancing With the Stars couple to obsess over! Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart confirmed on Valentine’s Day that they are dating by going Instagram official. The pair met during DWTS season 31 when they were partnered up and placed fifth overall.

Daniel shared a sweet Instagram photo that featured Britt with her arms around him. “My Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day,” he wrote. Britt also posted an adorable video that she recorded with Daniel. She captioned the video with a simple heart emoji and tagged Daniel.

Their Dancing With the Stars friends were quick to send their love to the couple. Pasha Pashkov commented, “Happy Valentine’s Day you lovebirds!!!” Fellow season 31 cast member Wayne Brady wrote, “I knew it!!!!! Congrats!” Selma Blair wrote on Daniel’s post, “I love this so so much.”

After DWTS season 31 ended, Daniel and Britt reunited on the Dancing With the Stars LIVE tour. Daniel, Britt, and Daniel’s interpreter Gabe Gomez had an adorable reunion in late January 2023. Daniel and Britt will be performing on Valentine’s Day in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Daniel became the third deaf contestant to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Britt learned sign language while working with the CODA star on the show.

“I’m so thankful to my partner Britt because she didn’t know ASL when she met me, and she didn’t know anything about Deaf culture,” Daniel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in November 2022. And then we met and now she’s picking it up so quick. My Deaf community is so happy with Britt, and they’re so proud of her because she’s showing the world that there’s nothing to be afraid of. ASL is not weird. Britt was so enthusiastic, and we made an instant connection. She’s a great teammate.”

Related Link Related: 28 Best Nail Designs For Valentine’s Day

Britt also told HollywoodLife that it was “so beautiful” how she and Daniel were “aligned” with one another. “I have a nonprofit for BIPOC young dancers [Share The Movement], as well, and we’re going to get everyone to dance and make dance accessible to truly everyone,” Britt said. “It’s also just so beautiful because Daniel is teaching me his language. I’m fully diving into ASL and it’s coming pretty naturally to me. He’s teaching me in rehearsals, and it’s just the most beautiful exchange of knowledge.”