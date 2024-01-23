Jason Kelce’s Kids: All About His Adorable 3 Daughters With Wife Kylie

Jason Kelce, 36, proved that he has a girl-dad mentality after he helped a fan show off her Taylor Swift poster to the songstress on January 21, 2024. While at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game that Sunday in support of his brother, Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old lifted a child in the stands after he spotted her Swiftie poster. “We’re going to show this to Taylor,” Jason said as he prepared to carry the kiddo.

The adorable moment went viral and many fans noted that it was Jason’s inner girl dad mentality that made him step in to help the child. “You can tell he is such an awesome girl dad!” one admirer swooned in the comments, while another added, “Is a dad at heart.” Amid the viral clip of Jason and the Swiftie, below is everything to know about his family with his wife, Kylie McDevitt.

Wyatt Elizabeth

Just over a year after Jason and Kylie tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce. Their eldest child was born on October 2, 2019, and officially made the duo a family of three. At the time, Kylie took to Instagram to announce the birth of her daughter with an adorable newborn photo. “And just like that, with a whole lot of patience and then some pitocin, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce entered the world,” the proud momma captioned the post.

Most recently, Kylie and her husband celebrated their daughter’s fourth birthday in October 2023. The four-year-old celebrated her special day with a mermaid-themed party and was sent many well wishes via her mother’s fans on Instagram. “Happy Fourth Birthday to our sassy, opinionated, sweet, empathetic, and intelligent Wyatt!” Kylie captioned the photo of Wyatt with her younger sister.

Elliotte Ray

Less than two years later, Wyatt became a big sister when Jason and Kylie’s second daughter was born. Elliotte Ray Kelce was born on March 4, 2021, and is the middle child of her siblings. Elliotte’s mother took to Instagram to announce her little one’s arrival with a sweet baby photo. “Elliotte Ray Kelce has arrived,” Kylie captioned the post, along with a heart and bow emoji.

By the time Elliotte turned one year old, Jason’s wife made sure to gush over the milestone online. “Yesterday marks one full year of sweetness and smiles from Elliotte,” she captioned a photo of her baby in March 2022. Many of their fans took to the comments to gush over the child. “She has the sweetest smile,” one fan wrote, while another added, “And dimples just love it.”

Bennett Llewellyn

Most recently, Jason and his wife welcomed their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, on February 23, 2023. Kylie announced that she was expecting her third child with a sweet announcement in September 2022. “Another Kelce lady? Don’t mind if we do. Coming February 2023,” she penned in the post’s caption.

Kylie featured a photo of Wyatt with Elliotte holding hands and they even rocked matching “Big Sister” sweaters. A few months later, Kylie shared a newborn photo of Bennett to confirm her arrival. “Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long,” she penned.