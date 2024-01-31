Travis & Jason Kelce Joke Taylor Swift Made It to the Super Bowl in Her ‘Rookie Year’: ‘Shout out to Tay’

Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl attendance is still up in the air, but her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is convinced she’s already made it. The 34-year-old NFL tight end joked with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast that the pop icon, 34, “reached” the annual event.

“Also shout-out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom — Taylor Swift — who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, January 31, episode of his and Travis’ podcast episode.

Travis, in response, said, “Shout-out to Tay,” and even joked that his ultra-famous girlfriend has a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs. “Thanks for joining the team,” the athlete playfully added with a laugh.

Taylor and Travis’ romantic moment on the field following last weekend’s game sparked another social media storm among fans. Although the Chiefs earned their spot in this year’s Super Bowl, many Swifties joked that the “Karma” singer is the reason why the team can play.

“Congratulations first and foremost to Taylor Swift, who has successfully led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in her first year with the team,” one X user (previously known as Twitter) wrote. “Taylor Swift distracted this team all the way to the Super Bowl,” another joked. “Both Super Bowl teams are red it seems … Taylor Swift, you’ve done it again, m” a separate person chimed in, referring to Taylor’s song “Red.”

It’s no secret that the “Blank Space” singer’s presence at Chiefs games has created a new level of publicity for the team and the Kelce family. While many of her fans are stoked to get a glimpse of the pop star cheering on her man, a handful of sports fanatics are frustrated that she is the center of attention. In fact, a few Baltimore Ravens fans went so far as to accuse Taylor of “ruining football” during the January 28 game. A viral social media clip showed Taylor walking into the stadium that day, waving to a crowd of attendees.

One person in the crowd didn’t hold back in shouting, “You’ve ruined the NFL” and another rudely stated, “Hey Taylor, you’re ruining football,” but neither seemed to sway the recording artist. She simply responded by smiling and saying, “I didn’t do anything.”

Social media is still divided over Taylor’s impact on the sports world. The Grammy Award winner is aware of this, though. She briefly mentioned the ongoing argument during her 2023 interview with TIME, insisting that she has no idea when the NFL’s cameras are going to zoom in on her.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast,” Taylor said. “So, I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”