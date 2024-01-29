Taylor Swift Claps Back at Ravens Fans Who Accuse Her of ‘Ruining Football’: ‘I Didn’t Do Anything’

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift was heckled by a few Baltimore Ravens fans at the Sunday, January 28, Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, who accused her of “ruining football.” Swifties needn’t worry, though, because the “Lover” artist, 34, knew exactly how to respond.

“You’ve ruined the NFL!” one person was heard screaming in the background of a social media video, to which Taylor shot back, “I didn’t do anything,” with a smile on her face. Another person also had the nerve to add, “Hey Taylor, you’re ruining football,” but the pop star simply waved to the crowd and kept walking.

Although the haters were heard loud and clear in the video, someone else made sure to let Taylor know that her fans supported her, as they yelled, “I love you, Taylor!”

This isn’t the first time that the “Karma” singer has faced backlash for attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games. Many sports fans have grown frustrated over how much on-camera coverage the NFL has shared of Taylor throughout the season. Since September 2023, she has usually been seen in the suite with Travis’ inner circle, cheering him on while cameras pan over to her during the live broadcasts.

Taylor’s presence at the Chiefs games has become a huge topic in both Hollywood and the sports world. Golden Globe Awards host Jo Koy even joked about it during the January 7 awards show.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift … there’s just more to go to here,” he joked. The camera then cut to reveal Taylor’s stone-faced expression. Her lips appeared to be in a tight line before she took a sip of her drink. It’s not clear, though, if her reaction was a part of the joke, as some social media users indicated at the time.

Taylor, however, clarified in her December 2023 TIME magazine interview that she has never been made aware of when the NFL’s cameras turn toward her during the games.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she explained. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”