Jo Koy: 5 Things To Know About Comedian Dating Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler can’t stop gushing about her new boyfriend Jo Koy! Find out everything there is to know about the comedian that stole her heart.

Chelsea Handler has become a comedic icon in her own right after taking over the stand-up circuit and landing herself a few talk shows along the way. The 46-year-old host of The Chelsea Handler Show and Chelsea Lately even had roles in such films as Reese Witherspoon’s This Means War and television series like Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy. With all the high-profile projects, Chelsea ended up dating a bevy of high-profile beaus, including 50 Cent, hotelier André Balazs and The Food Network’s Bobby Flay. But it looks like Chelsea may have found the one, as she has recently been gushing about her new boyfriend, fellow comedian Jo Koy

“Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?” Chelsea wrote on her Instagram in November. “Jo has restored my faith in men.” The pair have been friends for a “long, long time” and decided to turn their relationship into a romantic one over the past year. Now they can’t seem to get enough of each other. “Chelsea and Jo are so in love,” a source revealed to Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are cutely obsessed with each other.” Keep reading to find out all about Jo here!

1. Jo Koy Started Out Telling Jokes In Coffee Shops

Born June 2, 1971, Jo got his first laugh when he performed in a coffee shop called Buzzy’s Cafe in Las Vegas, per Esquire. “There was no plan B. I was going to be a comic, no matter what. So even just getting that one little laugh that night was everything to me,” he told the outlet. He would go on to become such a huge stand-up talent, he regularly breaks attendance records, including the most consecutive sold-out shows for a comedian, according to his website.

2. Jo Turned Down A Full-Time Gig On Chelsea’s Show

Jo made 140 appearances as a season regular roundtable guest on Chelsea’s talk show Chelsea Lately, per his website. He was even offered a full-time gig, but turned it down. “I didn’t want to be known as the sidekick. I knew if I took that on, I would be known as Chelsea Handler’s guy on the side,” he told The Daily Beast. “I didn’t want to be Andy Richter or Ed McMahon. I wanted to be Jo Koy.”

3. He Made His Red Carpet Debut With Her At People’s Choice Awards

The adorable pair are extremely supportive of each other, as Jo accompanied Chelsea to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, which was their first red carpet affair together as a couple! “This is the best time of our lives and it just keeps getting better. Congratulations love you deserve all the flowers,” Jo wrote on his Instagram after Chelsea won the People’s Choice Award Award for Best Comedy Tour.

4. He May Be Moving In With Chelsea Sooner Than Later

Although their schedules are often at odds because of touring, the couple will always find time to reunite. And the destination may be British Columbia, Canada, where Chelsea recently purchased a house. “She bought a house in Whistler during the pandemic in anticipation of [Donald] Trump being re-elected and said nothing would make her happier than to live together in Whistler and settle down in her newly purchased house,” an insider explained to Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY.

5. Jo Is Making A Movie With Steven Spielberg

Jo revealed iconic director Steven Spielberg saw his Netflix comedy special, was a huge fan of it and brought him in for a meeting. “They were like, ‘Steven wants to make a movie with you. Do you have any ideas?’ I pitched the idea and they bought it in the room. And here we are,” he explained to Esquire. “It’s called Easter Sunday. It’s basically a day in the life of me on Easter Sunday. Filipino family. Culture. Chaos. Everything. It all takes place on one day. So that’s what we’re doing right now. It’s gonna be all Filipinos, by the way.”