Chelsea Handler Confirms Jo Koy Is Her BF With Makeup Photo: ‘Vaccinated & Horny’

It’s official! Amid rumors that Chelsea Handler was seeing fellow comedian Jo Koy, she confirmed that their love is real – and it’s ‘coming to a city near you.’

It’s a match made in Heaven – or, at least, in New York City’s Comedy Cellar or at Largo in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler announced on Monday (Sept. 27) that she and fellow funnyperson Jo Koy are dating, putting to bed any speculation about their status. “He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together,” Chelsea, 46, captioned a pair of social media photos, including one of her kissing Jo, 50, in the glow from presumably a city streetlight. “Vaccinated and horny. Funny is funny. All coming to a city near you!”

The confirmation comes roughly a week after she posted a heartwarming message while watching the sunset in Mallorca, Spain. “Just sitting here…thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do, and to be going on tour doing what I love,” Chelsea captioned the Sept. 20 IG post. She also made a huge revelation: she was “finally in love” with someone she called “the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.” Chelsea didn’t name the guy she was in love with, but at the end of August, she was spotted getting cozy with Jo at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Jo was previously married to Angie King, and the two welcomed a son, Joseph Hebert Jr, in 2003. Despite the split, the two remain on good terms.

When TMZ asked Jo – who currently hosts Netflix’s Metal Shop Masters and had a comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements, in 2020 –about the possible relationship in mid-September, the comedian didn’t confirm or deny it. “How beautiful did she look that day? Me and Chelsea, she’s amazing,” Jo told the outlet. “I’ve known Chelsea for a long, long time, like years ago, and we’ve always been great friends.” It’s true – he appeared as a frequent guest on her Chelsea Lately talk show. He even turned down a chance to work with her on the program, saying that if he took the role on, “I would be known as Chelsea Handler’s guy on the side.”

“Vaccinated and horny” isn’t just Chelsea describing her current mood – it’s also the name of her fall tour. From Sept. 30 to mid-December, the Chelsea Handler: Evolution star will be on the road (click here for dates.) Jo Koy is also on tour from Sep. 29 to May (click here for those dates), which means these two will have to enjoy these moments together as much as they can.