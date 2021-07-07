Chelsea Handler, 46, Soaks Up The Sun In Plunging Red Swimsuit: ‘Vaccinated & Horny’ — Photo

Chelsea Handler sure isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body on Instagram & that’s exactly what she did in this sexy red swimsuit!

When it comes to Chelsea Handler, 46, she is constantly shocking and surprising us with her outrageous Instagram posts and her latest one is equally sexy and hilarious. The comedian looked fabulous as she posed in a bright red Solid & Striped X Sloane Stephens one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit that had a plunging slit on the chest. The tight swimsuit hugged Chelsea’s figure perfectly as she lounged on a bean bag chair to soak up the sun. She captioned the photo, “I just checked with my peekachu: she still loves this suit and she’s ready to go on tour. Have you purchased your tickets yet? #VaccinatedAndHorny”

This is actually not the first time Chelsea wore this suit, in fact, she wore it just a month ago when she posted a photo of herself standing up in it on June 3 with the caption, “Don’t I look hot in this swimsuit? It’s from @sloanestephens. Congrats on your win! Break a leg on round 3 tomorrow. (Body by @benbrunotraining)” Chelsea has been working hard for her body and she’s been training with Ben Bruno who posts videos of her working out all the time. Just recently he showed Chelsea doing weighted lunges and lateral lunges.

Chelsea is constantly showing off her figure in sexy swimsuits and aside from this one, she looked fabulous in a video of herself splashing around in a pool wearing a two-piece olive green bikini just a month ago. We love how confident Chelsea is and she seriously slayed in this Baywatch-inspired swimsuit.