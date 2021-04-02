Chelsea Handler Rocks A Bikini While Playing In The Snow With Pals After Ski Injury — Video

Chelsea Handler has rocked a marijuana-print bikini while dancing in the snow, just weeks after suffering a torn meniscus during a ski accident.

Chelsea Handler is brushing off her injuries! Less than two weeks after the 46-year-old comedian crashed into a tree while skiing, she was back in the snow with her pals. She posed for a series of pics and videos on April 1 wearing nothing but a bikini and snow boots while spending time in British Columbia, Canada with her friends. In a video posted by her pal Angela Shoniker, Chelsea and two other women cozied up to each other while standing in the snow in front of a frozen waterfall.

“The mountain shut down but we found another way to celebrate!!!!” she captioned the video, which showed the trio dancing in the freezing temperatures, and singing happy birthday to Angela. The Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author opted for a string bikini, which featured a marijuana-print design, along with beige snow boots and black sunglasses. Chelsea also shared another snap of her derriere to her Instagram Story, which showed her taking off her sweatpants while walking towards the waterfall.

Just days earlier, Chelsea opened up about some injuries she sustained during a ski accident on March 21. Sharing a series of Instagram Stories, she was seen half-buried in a snowdrift, saying, “I ski so many days a year, and I keep falling like this! You’re supposed to teach me to not — I skied into one tree today, and thank god, ski patrol was skiing with me, and he was on the phone.”

Chelsea continued, “He’s like, ‘Oh, I gotta take a call.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me. I’m in a tree well.’ I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I get no respect on the mountain.” At first it appeared that Chelsea came out of the collision unharmed, but that wasn’t quite the case. In a second story, Chelsea gave fans a full damage report. “I have a torn meniscus, two broken toes, I think. One’s definitely broken. The other one might just be in a bad mood. And my arm broke a tree, but I can ski down almost anything now.”