Chelsea Handler Strips Down & Covers Herself In Books While Out In The Snow To Promote Reading

This needs no introduction: Chelsea Handler is nude on Instagram. To boot, the outspoken host bared her body while outside in the snow — all to encourage YOU to read her favorite books!

Chelsea Handler is encouraging her millions of Instagram followers to read more in 2021, in the most Chelsea Handler way. The 45-year-old comedian stripped down to nothing but boots, socks and a helmet for a nearly nude photoshoot [SEEN HERE] in snowy Colorado on February 11. She used three different books to cover her breasts and private area while she stood on a snow-covered deck.

“Do you like to keep warm with a good book? Do you like to have fun with reading? I do. If you do too, here are a few books I love that I think you might enjoy too,” Chelsea, who’s pictured laughing in the sultry snaps, captioned her post. Her book recommendations include, Less by Andrew Greer, Black Girl, Call Home by Jasmine Mans and The German War by Nicholas Stargardt.

Additionally, the outspoken host shared two clips of herself giving a glowing book review about The German War — a non-fiction book surrounding the “thoughts and actions” of citizens living inside Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Chelsea, who admitted she didn’t go to college, was inspired to read the 736-page book to learn more about history. She added that she became educated on propaganda after finishing the book.

Chelsea’s latest post continues to garner a ton of attention on Instagram, including praise from her celebrity friends. “That’s my kween,” newly single Ashley Benson shared in the comments, to which Chelsea replied, “my bubba.” Angie Harmon wrote, “You’re awesome,” while Jenny Mollen added, “Body”. Meanwhile, supermodel Naomi Campbell left a heart and flame emojis under Chelsea’s post.

The comedian, whose stand-up special Evolution is out now on HBO Max, also took time to reply to fans in the comments — where she may have revealed the secret to her amazing figure! She answered, “Amen!” to an Instagram user who wrote, “Reading does a mother effing body good.” On that note, we’re going to go browse some books!