HBO Max: All The TV Shows & Movies You Can Watch On Launch Day — ‘Friends’ & More

Welcome to the streaming world, HBO Max. The highly-anticipated streaming service debuts May 27 and will feature new original series, beloved TV shows, classic movies, and so much more.

HBO Max makes its grand entrance on May 27. Starting on launch day, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max will offer an incredible direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content that includes the entire HBO service, along with titles past and present from Warner Bros. and Max Originals. An HBO Max subscription is going to cost $14.99 per month. However, AT&T customers with HBO subscriptions will not have to pay extra, nor will HBO Now users who subscribe directly to HBO through HBONow.com. HBO Max will also be available to Apple and Android users and through Hulu, Verizon, Samsung, and more.

You might be asking: what does HBO Max have that HBO doesn’t? In addition to the HBO library of TV shows and movies, HBO Max will be premiering a set of Max Originals on launch day. Anna Kendrick’s romantic comedy series Love Life and the ballroom voguing competition series Legendary are among the first original series. As for the rest of the TV content, HBO series like Game of Thrones and Succession will available on launch day. Beloved shows of the past like Friends, The O.C., The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more will available to binge starting May 27. The first set of movies available to watch on HBO Max include Wonder Woman, The Wizard of Oz, and more.

HBO MAX ORIGINALS:

Craftopia

Legendary

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Love Life

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

On the Record

TV SHOWS:

The Alienist

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC’s Doom Patrol (seasons 1 and 2)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Ghosts

Home

Impractical Jokers (seasons 1-4)

Independent

Katy Keene

Lipstick Empire

Luther

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

The Office

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Robot Chicken

Sesame Street

Stath Lets Flats

Top Gear (seasons 17-25)

Torchwood

Trigonometry

MOVIES:

2001: A Space Odyssey

An American in Paris

Batman movie collection

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

Friday the 13th

Godzilla

Gone with the Wind

The Goonies

Gremlins

Happily Ever Avatar

A Hard Day’s Night

Howl’s Moving Castle

Justice League

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Lego movies

Lethal Weapon movies

The Lord of the Rings

The Matrix

Monsters Vs. Aliens

My Neighbor Totoro

A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

North by Northwest

Ponyo

Princess Mononoke

Rebel without a Cause

Singin’ in the Rain

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Snatchers

Spirited Away

Superman movie collection

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

V for Vendetta

When Harry Met Sally

Wonder Woman

The Wizard of Oz

A new slate of titles will be coming to HBO every month. Some of the movies being released June 1 include A Cinderella Story, The Hobbit movies, Titanic, and more.