HBO Max: All The TV Shows & Movies You Can Watch On Launch Day — ‘Friends’ & More
Welcome to the streaming world, HBO Max. The highly-anticipated streaming service debuts May 27 and will feature new original series, beloved TV shows, classic movies, and so much more.
HBO Max makes its grand entrance on May 27. Starting on launch day, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max will offer an incredible direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content that includes the entire HBO service, along with titles past and present from Warner Bros. and Max Originals. An HBO Max subscription is going to cost $14.99 per month. However, AT&T customers with HBO subscriptions will not have to pay extra, nor will HBO Now users who subscribe directly to HBO through HBONow.com. HBO Max will also be available to Apple and Android users and through Hulu, Verizon, Samsung, and more.
You might be asking: what does HBO Max have that HBO doesn’t? In addition to the HBO library of TV shows and movies, HBO Max will be premiering a set of Max Originals on launch day. Anna Kendrick’s romantic comedy series Love Life and the ballroom voguing competition series Legendary are among the first original series. As for the rest of the TV content, HBO series like Game of Thrones and Succession will available on launch day. Beloved shows of the past like Friends, The O.C., The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and more will available to binge starting May 27. The first set of movies available to watch on HBO Max include Wonder Woman, The Wizard of Oz, and more.
HBO MAX ORIGINALS:
Craftopia
Legendary
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Love Life
The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo
On the Record
TV SHOWS:
The Alienist
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Batwoman
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
Doctor Who
DC’s Doom Patrol (seasons 1 and 2)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Ghosts
Home
Impractical Jokers (seasons 1-4)
Independent
Katy Keene
Lipstick Empire
Luther
Nancy Drew
The O.C.
The Office
Pretty Little Liars
Rick and Morty
Robot Chicken
Sesame Street
Stath Lets Flats
Top Gear (seasons 17-25)
Torchwood
Trigonometry
MOVIES:
2001: A Space Odyssey
An American in Paris
Batman movie collection
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
Friday the 13th
Godzilla
Gone with the Wind
The Goonies
Gremlins
Happily Ever Avatar
A Hard Day’s Night
Howl’s Moving Castle
Justice League
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Lego movies
Lethal Weapon movies
The Lord of the Rings
The Matrix
Monsters Vs. Aliens
My Neighbor Totoro
A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise
North by Northwest
Ponyo
Princess Mononoke
Rebel without a Cause
Singin’ in the Rain
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Snatchers
Spirited Away
Superman movie collection
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
V for Vendetta
When Harry Met Sally
Wonder Woman
The Wizard of Oz
A new slate of titles will be coming to HBO every month. Some of the movies being released June 1 include A Cinderella Story, The Hobbit movies, Titanic, and more.