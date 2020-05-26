Summer TV Preview 2020: ’13 Reasons Why,’ ‘Hightown’ & 16 More Shows To Watch

Summer TV is in full swing, and there’s truly something for everybody. From the final seasons of shows like ’13 Reasons Why’ and ‘Fuller House’ to new series like ‘Hightown’ and ‘Love Life,’ this is your guide to summer TV 2020.

Summer may be around the corner, but that doesn’t mean TV is slowing down. It’s actually revving up. The 2020 summer TV slate features new and returning shows that will have you binge-watching and your DVRs jam-packed. Most of us have been watching more TV than ever while quarantining at home these past few months, and this summer TV schedule is going to make you want to stay put on your couch.

A number of shows are bidding farewell this summer, including 13 Reasons Why and Fuller House. However, there are a number of exciting new shows headed our way. Legendary, Love Life, and Cursed, to name a few. On top of TV series, Disney will be treating us to Disney+ and Disney Channel original movies this summer. HollywoodLife has rounded up the key shows and TV movies premiering this summer as part of our 2020 summer TV preview.

13 Reasons Why (Netflix) — June 5

The game-changing Netflix series is coming to an end. The final season picks up in the wake of Monty’s sudden death. Secrets are boiling just beneath the surface for Clay and the crew. No matter how hard they try, secrets never stay buried. Monty was framed for Bryce’s murder, and now Winston and others want the truth to come out. Regardless of how you felt about the shaky third season, the fourth and final season is a must-watch.

Hightown (STARZ) — May 17

Hightown is dark, gritty, and everything you want in a crime drama. The STARZ series is more than just a crime drama, though. It explores the opioid epidemic in a brutally honest way. Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund wows as Jackie Quiñones, Hightown’s flawed anti-hero struggling to stay sober. One of Hightown’s biggest strengths is its ensemble cast — James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, and Amaury Nolasco. Take a trip to the Cape, TV fans. You won’t regret it.

The Bold Type (Freeform) — June 11

Your favorite Scarlet girls are back for the second half of season 4. The series picks up three months after the finale. Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties, while Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that turns her world upside down. Every season, The Bold Type tells relevant and important stories focused on women and social issues. Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee, and Melora Hardin continue to shine with every single episode. Don’t miss out on this gem of a show.

Fuller House (Netflix) — June 2

After 5 seasons, the Tanners and the rest of the Fuller House crew will be bidding farewell. DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) are all getting married in the final set of episodes. Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier are back as Danny, Jesse, and Joey, so expect many laughs and lots of tears.

The Politician (Netflix) — June 19

Payton Hobart’s journey to the top is just beginning. The Politician is the most Ryan Murphy show of all Ryan Murphy’s shows, and we love it. The Politician is over the top and campy in the best way. Ben Platt returns and will face off against Judith Light and Bette Midler in the New York State Senate race. Payton will be joined by his loyal crew that includes Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, and Rahne Jones. Payton’s face-off with Dede Standish is going to be one iconic knockdown fight, so grab your popcorn.

Barkskins (National Geographic) — May 25

The New York Times bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize-winner Annie Proulx is getting the TV treatment. Barkskins follows a disparate group of outcasts and dreamers battling to escape their pasts while navigating the brutal frontier hardships, competing interests, and tangled loyalties at the crossroads of civilization: the New World. Barkskins is told on a truly epic scale and takes you on a journey full of thrills. The series also has an excellent ensemble cast that includes David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden.

Brave New World (Peacock) — July 15

Peacock is entering the streaming frontier with a classic novel beloved by millions. Brave New World debuts July 15 on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service’s Peacock. The series is based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel about a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. The series features a stellar cast that includes Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich, and Demi Moore.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (USA Network) — June 2

The hit series returns with a brand-new true crime story. This time, Dirty John is all about Betty Broderick. The new season is about the jaw-dropping breakdown of the 16-year marriage between Betty and Dan Broderick, which ended in a double homicide. Amanda Peet chews up every scene she’s in as Betty Broderick, and Christian Slater plays ex-husband Dan Broderick. This Betty Broderick case is messy with a capital M, and that makes for some great TV.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO) — June 28

The six-part documentary series will take a deep dive into the late Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer. Michelle’s best-selling book is one of the most riveting reads. Her unrelenting commitment was truly astounding. This docuseries will leave you stunned and absolutely terrified.

Legendary (HBO Max) — May 27

The summer is going to be fabulous, all thanks to Legendary. The ballroom voguing competition series premieres with the launch of HBO Max. The voguing teams (a.k.a. “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast features MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. Fierce doesn’t even begin to describe this show.

Love Life (HBO Max) — May 27

Anna Kendrick in a heartfelt romantic-comedy series? Say no more. The anthology series is about the journey from first love to last love and centers around Anna Kendrick’s Darby in the first season. What Love Life does so well is that it shows no love is perfect. It’s messy, it’s flawed, but it makes you feel alive. In addition to Anna, the series also stars Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, and Sasha Compere.

Love, Victor (Hulu) — June 19

The Love, Simon universe is expanding with Love, Victor. The Hulu series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and exploring his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Michael Cimino is truly the breakout star of Love, Victor. From the first episode, he has you hooked. You root for Victor and want to follow his journey.

Secret Society of Second–Born Royals (Disney+) — Summer 2020

Disney+ is entering the original movie arena with Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. The live-action original stars Skylar Astin, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Niles Fitch, and more. The movie follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. As her disinterest in the royal way of life reaches an all-time high, Sam discovers she has super-human abilities and joins a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. This Disney+ Original Movie is also making history with Niles Fitch. He’ll be playing Disney’s first black live-action prince.

Upside-Down Magic (Disney Channel) — Summer 2020

Disney Channel Original Movies are a staple every single summer. Upside-Down Magic centers around 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace, who discovers that she can flux into animals, and her best friend Reina Carvajal, who can manipulate flames, as they enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. The movie stars Izabela Rose as Nory Boxwood Horace and Siena Agudong as Reina Carvajal. Magical Studies? Count us in. Who doesn’t love a little magic in their life?

The 100 (The CW) — May 20

The long-running series is coming to an end after 7 incredible seasons. The thing about The 100 is that you never know what is going to happen. That’s part of the magic of the show. How will it all end? You have to tune in to every single episode to find out. Let’s also take a moment to applaud Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, and the rest of the cast for their terrific performances over the years.

Cursed (Netflix) — Summer 2020

Katherine Langford makes her highly-anticipated return to Netflix in the new series Cursed. The show is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. This is Katherine’s first TV series since her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why.

Cannonball (USA Network) — Summer 2020

Cannonball is a brand-new competition series hosted by WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz with sideline reporting from Simon Gibson. The show will feature contestants from all across America as they face-off in a variety of water obstacles in one of the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created to try and win the $10,000 cash prize. “This will be the most fun television experience you’ve had in a long time,” The Miz told HollywoodLife. “As the host, I’ve never been so emotionally invested in a competition where I laughed so hard I fell out of my seat. I hope your entire family is ready for Cannonball.”

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) — June 21

The Dutton family is back for another round of drama. Yellowstone remains one of the most underrated shows on TV. The cast is excellent, and the storylines are ripe with tension. Season 3 adds Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. We can’t wait to see the Lost alum go head-to-head with Kevin Costner.