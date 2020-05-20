’13 Reasons Why’ Season 4 Trailer: Monty & Bryce Return As The Past Comes Back To Haunt Clay

Secrets can never stay buried. The first trailer for the fourth and final season of ’13 Reasons Why’ dropped May 20, and the lives of the Liberty High kids are about to change yet again.

If you don’t have June 5 marked down in your calendar, you need to do so immediately. Netflix will release season 4 of 13 Reasons Why on that day, and this season also happens to be the last. As is the 13 Reasons Why way, the show is not going to go quietly. The first trailer revealed that Monty’s involvement in Bryce’s death is being questioned. Once someone spray-paints “Monty was framed” on the Liberty High lockers, things begin to unravel.

Clay, Tony, Zach, Alex, Jessica, Justin, and Ani all know that Monty didn’t kill Bryce. Alex did and they framed Monty to cover it up. Winston starts investigating Bryce’s death to try and find the truth. Clay begins seeing Monty at school as he tries to keep the secret buried. “I look at you, Clay, and I see a kid who’s paying a very high price, and I don’t yet know what for,” Gary Sinise’s character says in the trailer. “I suspect it might be for the secrets you keep.” The weight of those secrets puts pressure on Clay and the others. While Clay is seeing Monty, Alex has a vision of Bryce in the water.

At one point, Clay’s world spins out of control. In the final moments of the trailer, Clay is standing over a dead body with a knife in his hand. He’s got blood on his hands now, it appears. Operation Protect Clay begins NOW!

The core cast of Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid will be returning in season 4. Timothy Granaderos, Justin Prentice, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, and more will also be reprising their roles. The logline for the final season reads: “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”