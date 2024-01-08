Jo Koy Laughs Off Taylor Swift’s Look to His Golden Globes Joke: ‘It Was Cute’

Jo Koy seemed very unbothered by Taylor Swift’s reaction to his monologue joke about her at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7. The Comin’ In Hot comic, 52, laughed in a post-show interview, when asked about if he saw the “Karma” singer’s response to his bit about her. He did offer a little bit of an explanation as to what he meant by the joke.

During the awards show, Jo made a joke about Taylor, 34, and her attendance at many recent NFL games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he said. After he finished the line, the camera panned over to the Midnights singer, and she looked unimpressed, taking a sip of her champagne.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo if he saw Taylor’s response, Jo laughed, and he didn’t seem upset about Taylor’s response. “Aw, man. It was cute!” he said. “It was cute! I was just saying: it’s less cutaways! That’s all!”

The interviewer offered his own speculation that the sip may not have even been in response to his joke. “Maybe she was thirsty! Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne,” Denny said. Jo reacted by simply saying, “Aw, man.”

As Taylor began attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis, there have been a few NFL fans who have been upset about the amount of screen time she might get during a game. The “Anti-Hero” singer addressed the backlash in her Time “Person of the Year” interview. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor also explained that she’s never aware of how often she’s being shown during any given game. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”