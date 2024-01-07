Taylor Swift Rocks Sparkling Green Dress on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes! The “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7 in a sparkling green dress with a pair of silver earrings. Taylor wore her blonde hair down as she posed for pictures on the carpet.

Taylor attended the star-studded event without her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Page Six confirmed on January 3 that the football star, 34, was skipping the ceremony because the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Los Angeles Chargers the same night as the Globes. The insider also claimed that Travis will not attend any awards show after parties due to his commitment to the NFL playoffs.

The night before the Globes, Taylor went out to dinner in LA with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, the wives of Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Blake Bell, respectively. The “All Too Well” singer and her gal pals were photographed visiting Wolfgang Puck‘s Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills. They were all dressed in black outfits, with Taylor’s look including a fitted mini dress with long sleeves and matching knee-high tie-up boots. She had her hair down and also carried a black purse.

Taylor is up for a Golden Globe Award in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. The nod for Taylor recognizes her 2023 film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which documented her record-breaking world tour. Other impressive films are competing for the win, including Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiered on October 13, 2023, and has earned $250.6 million in box office sales. Taylor attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on October 11 and wowed in a pale-blue Oscar de la Renta gown. Beyonce also showed her support by attending the premiere that same evening. Taylor shared a video of the two superstars at the party and thanked Beyonce for influencing and supporting her in her career.