Travis Kelce Will Reportedly Skip Golden Globes With Taylor Swift Despite Being in L.A.

Taylor Swift, 34, has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the 2024 award season. However, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34, is reportedly skipping the ceremony. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will reportedly be occupied with work as his team will play against the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7 — the same day as the awards ceremony, as reported by Page Six on January 3.

Although Travis will be skipping the show and red carpet, Taylor is reportedly “expected” to attend the 81st Golden Globe Awards, a source told the tabloid just days ahead of the show. The insider added that Travis is preparing for the NFL playoffs season and will also not attend any awards show after parties. Following the game against the Chargers on Sunday, the athlete is expected to fly back to Kansas City with his team.

The “Anti-Hero” songstress has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. The nod for Taylor recognizes her 2023 film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which documented her record-breaking world tour. Other impressive films are competing for the win, including Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Taylor’s film premiered on October 13, 2023, and has earned $250.3 million in box office sales. The hitmaker attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on October 11 and wowed in a pale-blue Oscar de la Renta gown. Beyonce also showed her support by attending the premiere that same evening.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” Taylor gushed about Queen B’s support via an Instagram caption. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

The impressive nomination for Taylor also comes amid her whirlwind romance with Travis, with whom she first sparked romance rumors in September 2023. Their relationship was confirmed when Taylor attended his football game on September 24, 2023, and was pictured sitting alongside Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce. The lovebirds were spotted sharing a passionate New Year’s Eve kiss just one week ahead of the award show.

Although Taylor has been relatively private about the romance, Travis opened up about dating the billionaire during an interview with WSJ. Magazine in November. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he said of Taylor’s life in the spotlight. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”