‘Mario’ Movie: Cast, Release Date, and More

Start gearing up your (animated) engines, because another film based on Nintendo’s Super Mario video game franchise is coming out soon. The movie, which has yet to receive an official title, is an animated project with a voice cast made up of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Plans for the next Mario film started way back in 2016, but production didn’t officially kick off until 2020. This is the third feature film adaption of the video game franchise. The first was the 1986 anime film, Super Mario Bros: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! That was followed by the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros., which starred Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, Dennis Hopper, and Samantha Mathis.

Fans are so excited to see their favorite characters from the Super Mario franchise pop up on the big screen again. From the talented actors lending their voices for the film, to the current release date, here’s what we know about the Super Mario movie.

Release Date

The Super Mario film will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023 in the United States. The movie was previously scheduled to come out December 21, 2022, but it was delayed by a few months. It will be available to stream on Peacock 45 days after its theatrical release. The movie will also be released in Japan on April 28, 2023.

View Related Gallery Anya Taylor Joy's Hottest Looks: Photos Of The 'Queen's Gambit' Star's Best Outfits Actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a Dior gown arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' 'Last Night In Soho', United States - 25 Oct 2021 Anya Taylor-Joy CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Nov 2021

Cast and Crew

Cast

Chris Pratt as Mario

The entire cast was officially announced Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto at the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 23, 2021. The lead role of Mario is going to Chris Pratt. Chris is best known for starring in the Jurassic World and The Guardians of the Galaxy franchises. Mario is a short Italian plumber who is in love with Princess Peach. Illumination producer Chris Meledandri has said that Chris Pratt won’t be using a thick Italian accent for the voice role. After Chris Pratt’s casting was announced, the internet was flooded with memes and jokes as many people were confused about the decision. But we’re betting he pulls off a great Mario impression.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing the gorgeous Princess Peach. Anya is best known for her lead role in Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series The Queen’s Gambit. Princess Peach is the ruler of Mushroom Kingdom and the typical damsel in destress who has to be rescued by Mario. Cue a Chris Pratt and Anya-Taylor Joy love story in the film!

Charlie Day as Luigi

Charlie Day is voicing Luigi. Charlie is best known for playing Charlie Kelly on the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Luis is Mario’s younger fraternal twin brother and sidekick. He always has Mario’s back, no matter what!

Jack Black as Browser

Jack Black is the perfect person to voice the monstrous Browser. Jack is famous for School of Rock, Gulliver’s Travels, Bernie, and the Jumaji franchise, among other projects. Browser is the arch-nemesis of Mario and regularly kidnaps Princess Peach to conquer Mushroom Kingdom.

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Keegan-Michael Key is voicing Toad. Keegan-Michael is known for his Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele. He has experience doing voice-over work in the Hotel Transylvania movies and Toy Story 4. Toad is a citizen of Mushroom Kingdom and is a close ally of Princess Peach’s.

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Seth Rogen will be the voice behind the infamous Donkey Kong. Seth has had a huge career and co-wrote popular films like Superbad and Pineapple Express. Donkey Kong is so popular in the Super Mario franchise.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Fred Armisen is voicing Cranky Kong. Fred has acted in tons of comedy films like Melvin Goes to Dinner and The Dictator. Cranky Kong is a grumpy elderly gorilla and grandfather of Donkey Kong.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Kevin Michael Richardson is the voice behind Kamek. Kevin Michael has voiced characters in Family Guy, American Dad!, and The Simpsons. Kamek is Brower’s childhood caretaker. He has magical powers including teleportation and changing the size of other creatures, as well as the ability to shoot magical blasts.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Sebastian Maniscalco is voicing Foreman Spike. Sebastian is a famous comedian who has released several widely-successful comedy specials. Foreman Spike is a construction foreman and rival to Mario.

Charles Martinet also has a voice role in the upcoming film. Charles has voiced both Mario and Luigi in the video game series for many years.

Crew

Teen Titans Go! developers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the Super Mario movie. Matthew Fogel is the screenwriter while Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto are the producers. The film is being produced by Illumination (who handles the animation) and Nintendo, while Universal Pictures is the distributor.

Production Trivia

Nintendo and Illumination began discussions about creating the film in 2016. After four years of negotiations, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the movie was happening with an expected 2022 release date. The full cast has already done their voice work for the film. Charlie Day, who is voicing Luigi, told Screen Rant in Feb. 2022 that the job was super secretive. “I know so little about the movie because it’s like the Marvel Universe. They released to me very specific lines, and they call me in and say, “Say Mario 7000 different ways and then we’ll pick which one we want,’ ” Charlie said. “So I know almost nothing. I’m not in the inner circle of the Nintendo World.”

Storyline

No plot details have been released about the Super Mario movie. We’re still waiting on a trailer which should come out within a few months and offer a glimpse into the project. If past Mario projects are any indication, then the film will probably feature Mario rescuing Princess Peach from Browser with help from Luigi and his allies. The romantic relationship between Mario and Peach will definitely be an important aspect of the film, as well. We can’t wait for this movie to arrive!