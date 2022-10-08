Margot Robbie’s Barbie Movie: Cast, Release Date & First Look At Film

The upcoming film, Barbie, has been generating a lot of buzz a whole year ahead of its release date in 2023! Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie, 32, will take on the titular role of Barbie in the Greta Gerwig film alongside many other hit Hollywood actors. Below is everything you need to know including more on the cast, release date, and first looks at Barbie!

The Cast

Greta’s latest project is filled with many A-list actors! Aside from Margot taking on the role of Barbie, many others will join her, including Ryan Gosling, 41, as Ken. On June 15, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a photo of Ryan in character via Twitter! Will Ferrell, 55, is also set to join playing the role of CEO of Mattel, the toy company that created the Barbie doll in 1959.

Other cast members that have been announced include Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, America Ferrera of Ugly Betty, former SNL star Kate McKinnon, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, and more. America spoke to PEOPLE about the upcoming movie and shared that audiences should let go of any expectations. “People don’t have any idea what to expect [with the film], and I think that that’s the right vibe,” she said. “Whatever you think it is, it’s not that. It’s something else.” Not all of the above actors’ roles in Barbie have been announced as of this writing.

‘Barbie’ Release Date

The studio officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated film on April 26, via Instagram. In the announcement, Warner Bros. also shared a photo of Margot as the beloved character! They captioned the post with the release date, “#BARBIE July 21, 2023 Only in theaters.”

Barbie‘s star even spoke about the project to British Vogue way back in June 2021. “Right, it comes with a lot of baggage [playing Barbie]!” she said. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.'” Greta directed the 2017 indie film, Lady Bird, as well as 2019 movie Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet.

First Look

An official trailer for Barbie has not yet been released, but there have been several first looks of the movie released by the studio. In addition, Margot and Ryan have been spotted out and about during filming of the movie! A source close to the production team told HollywoodLife that the actress even worked on her birthday. “Margot had to work her birthday week but it was so sweet because she was surprised when the cast and crew got her a giant Barbie cake to celebrate her birthday while working,” the insider told us. Some of the first looks at the character included a hot pink cowgirl outfit and Ryan’s black cowboy look. They were even spotted in a 1980s rollerblade look with hot pink ensembles embracing the iconic doll’s famous color.

Plot

Viewers will see Margot’s character find herself outside of “Barbieland” after not being perfect enough, as she ventures off into the real word, according to Movie Insider. However, the actress has told people to leave all preconceived notions at the door. In Dec. 2020, Margot told The Hollywood Reporter, “We like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'” The Wolf of Wall Street star is co-producing the film along with her husband Tom Ackerley. Others producing include Robbie Brenner, Walter Parkes, David Heyman, real-life Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, and Josey McNamara.