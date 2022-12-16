Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie

Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.

The teaser trailer initially played before screenings of Avatar: The Way of Water, which hit theaters on December 14. A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer also played before the Avatar sequel, giving us the ultimate trailer battle royale before Barbie and Oppenheimer face off in theaters in summer 2023.

The live-action Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig, the woman behind Little Women and Lady Bird. The director opened up about how “exciting” and “terrifying” it was to take on such an iconic character.

“It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror,” Greta said on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast. “Usually that’s where the best stuff is,” she added, “where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ — then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.’”

Barbie is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2023. Fans have gotten a glimpse at Barbie during production when Margot and Ryan were spotted in several colorful (and very Barbie and Ken) outfits while filming in Los Angeles. From cowboy looks to neon outfits, the wardrobe department didn’t hold back for the Barbie and Ken.

The Barbie movie will make history. This marks the Barbie franchise’s first live-action film. Many millennials have grown up watching animated Barbie films, but now she’s hitting the big screen in the flesh. Just like all those years ago when the first Barbie was released, the fashion doll is about to dominate the conversation.