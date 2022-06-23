Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Rock Matching Cowboy Hats On ‘Barbie’ Movie Set: Photo

We girls can do anything! Margot Robbie rocked an eye-catching white cowboy hat as Barbie while hanging out on the set of Greta Gerwig‘s hotly anticipated new film. If you think it couldn’t get any better, her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s true love Ken, wore a matching cowboy hat, and they made a perfectly plastic pair! In the photos, taken Wednesday, June 22, Margot slayed in her signature long blonde hair –undoubtedly an asset that helped her land the role of the iconic doll. She wore a hot pink sleeveless cowgirl pants outfit, complete with fringes while walking and talking to her heartthrob co-star.

More About Margot Robbie Margot Robbie Is The Perfect Barbie & Drives A Pink Convertible In First ‘Barbie’ Movie Photo

Her wide-leg bell bottoms with star details made the look even more dramatic. Ryan wore a similar outfit in dark blue. Both appeared relaxed as they conversed, and both wore hot pink bandanas around their necks and stylized white cowboy boots.

The Birds of Prey star and Blade Runner: 2049 actor are nowhere near the only big names attached to the coveted project. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell are also on the super high-profile cast list. And according to Margot, taking on the role isn’t as easy as it looks, as it, “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections.”

View Related Gallery Margot Robbie -- PICS Margot Robbie 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Chanel Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Barbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871009_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she told Vogue in a 2021 interview. “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’” The Wolf of Wall Street beauty repeatedly insists it will be “different” than anyone expects.

“We like the things that feel a little left of center,” Margot told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'” That’s always true of Margot, whose unexpected roles have included Tonya Harding and Sharon Tate. Still, Barbie seems tailor made for her.

Interestingly, comedienne Amy Schumer was considered for the role as far back as 2016, but it never panned out, and Margot ultimately secured the nostalgic role. The movie is slated for release on July 21, 2023.