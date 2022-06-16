Eva Mendes Gushes Over Photo Of Ryan Gosling In New ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘That’s My Ken’

Life in plastic is fantastic, but it’s even better when those six-pack abs and chest are real. Just take it from Eva Mendes, who did her best to hold back her thirst after seeing Warner Bros. Pictures’ first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The Internet nearly broke itself on Wednesday over Ryan, 41, dressed in a faded denim vest and bleached-blonde hair. Ryan’s partner of more than ten years shared the photo on her Instagram account and her joyous reaction to her boy-toy. “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good,” said Eva, 48. “So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken.”

With washboard abs, a sleeveless denim jacket, and Calvin Klein-esque “KEN” underwear peeking out of his matching faded jeans, Ryan’s Ken was a wild sight to see. The Internet took the image and ran with it, making memes and comments. Even wrestling fans got in on the game because Ryan’s use of faded denim and blonde hair drew comparisons to All Elite Wrestling wrestler Orange Cassidy (who, coincidentally, returned from injury later that night on AEW Dynamite).

Ryan stars opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie. The first look at Margot, 31, as Barbie was unveiled in April at CinemaCon. The photo showed Margot as the titular character in a pink convertible against a pink backdrop. The Suicide Squad star had long blonde hair flowing, with a blue polka dot headband on her head. Suddenly, the Internet was open to the idea of Gerwig making a live-action movie about the beloved toy line.

The film also features America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and more. “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy,” Simu Liu told GQ UK earlier in the year. “[My agent] literally said this verbatim. He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.’”

Liu also described what it was like working with Greta Gerwig, the actress, and director behind Frances Ha, Lady Bird, and 2019’s Little Women. “When you’re doing a scene, and it’s working, you hear, ‘HAHAHAHA!’ It’s the best feeling in the world,” Liu said. “If you’re an asshole on a Greta Gerwig set, there’s no hope for you.”

Barbie is set for a July 21, 2023 release date.