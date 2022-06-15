Ryan Gosling Goes Shirtless Under Denim Vest In First Photo Of Ken In ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling is ready to party with Barbie! On June 15, Warner Bros. released the first photo of Ryan, 41, in character as Ken for Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming live-action Barbie film that stars Margot Robbie as the titular character. From this photo alone, it’s abundantly clear that Ryan is DEFINITELY the right man to play Barbie’s longtime love.
Try not to drool over your computer while admiring Ryan as the iconic doll. The Notebook star is shirtless in the image (of course) so that he can showcase his incredible abs and muscles. Ryan does cover up a bit, though, with an unbuttoned denim vest and matching jeans. He dons light blonde hair, similar to Ken’s style, and sports a pair of customized white underwear.
Ryan strikes a sexy pose by looking up and to the side while sticking his hands in his pockets. He truly embodies a real-life plastic look to be in character as Ken. If anyone was going to bring the handsome doll to life to such perfection, it was Ryan Gosling.
The first look at Margot, 31, as Barbie was unveiled at CinemaCon in April. Margot looked identical to Barbie, from her blue and white striped outfit, to her polka dot bow, and of course her blonde hai. Margot also drove Barbie’s pink convertible, complete with pink and white leather seats.
Margot and Ryan will be joined by a star-studded cast that also includes Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Hari Nef. Margot previously told THR that Barbie is going to give fans something “totally different” than what they’re expecting. “We like the things that feel a little left of center,” the Oscar nominee said. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’ ” Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.