Margot Robbie Slaps A ‘Barbie’ Costar After He Touches Her Butt On Set: Photos

Margot Robbie was ready to fight as Barbie on the set of the new movie about the titular doll. The 31-year-old actress filmed a scene where another actor (in character) slaps her butt in the new Barbie movie, and her take on the iconic toy doesn’t mess around! Margot gave the actor an intense slap after he reached out for her rear end in the scene.

The scene features the actor running up behind Barbie and smacking her backside on the beach. He was dressed in preppy clothes, including a blue button-down, chino shorts, and a backward cap. When Margot slapped him, the hat went flying. Luckily, it was clearly a scripted moment, and Margot was seen planning out the slap (including measuring the distance between her and the other actor, and she sent his hat flying!

Margot was dressed in a colorful pink outfit, with a rainbow tie-dyed design, which matched her co-star Ryan Gosling’s outfit. The pair roller-bladed with neon yellow skates along the beach, making them the perfect casting to play Barbie and Ken.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie.

The scene is definitely exciting for the live-action Barbie film. Margot has rocked plenty of the doll’s iconic looks in the photos released from the movie so far. Not only has she rocked Barbie’s amazing outfits, but the movie will also feature appearances from plenty of familiar sights to anyone who grew up with the doll. In the first photos, Margot was driving one of Barbie’s instantly-recognizable hot pink convertibles. While the details about the movie still aren’t clear, another shot showed Margot and Ryan decked out in cowboy attire (complete with a hot-pink jumpsuit, bandana, and a white cowboy hat).

Barbie is expected to hit theaters in July 2023. Besides Margot and Ryan, it features an all-star cast, including Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and many more. It will also be directed by Lady Bird auteur Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, per IMDb.