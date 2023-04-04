‘Barbie’ Trailer: Margot Robbie Drives Iconic Pink Car & Meets Other Star-Studded Barbies

Come on, Barbie. Let’s have a party! New footage of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie was revealed in an exciting and bubblegum-pink trailer that was released on April 4. Margot Robbie‘s Barbie is decked out in pink outfits and meets Ryan Gosling‘s handsome Ken. Margot’s Barbie also meets other versions of Barbie played by Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, and more. Simu Liu plays another Ken who almost gets into a fight with Ryan’s Ken, before Barbie has to intervene.

The love story between Margot’s Barbie and Ryan’s Ken is obviously a big part of the film. “I thought I may stay over tonight,” Ken says to Barbie, who isn’t picking up on his flirtations, even after he calls them “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Later, Barbie goes for a ride in her iconic pink convertible and Ken hops in the backseat. They flip over and Ken confirms that he brought his yellow rollerblades with him. Margot Robbie is perfect for the role of Barbie, and Ryan Gosling has the washboard abs and platinum blonde hair to make the perfect Ken.

The first Barbie trailer was released in December 2022 and featured Margot in Barbie’s iconic black and white swimsuit. The footage also revealed Barbie’s incredible bubblegum-pink world, as well as glimpses of Issa Rae and Simu Liu. Over the course of film, Margot and Ryan were spotted out and about in a number of colorful outfits. The wardrobe is going to be on point.

Greta Gerwig, who has directed hits like Lady Bird and Little Women, was excited for the challenge that writing and directing Barbie would provide. “It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying,” Greta said on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast. “I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, Barbie.’”

She added, “It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’ — then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.’”

The movie also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. Barbie will hit theaters on July 21, 2023, the very same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.