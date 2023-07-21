‘Barbie’ Ending Explained: What Happens To Barbie, Ken & More

When the movie begins, Stereotypical Barbie’s life is perfect in Barbie Land — until it isn’t. When she starts having thoughts of death, flat feet, and cellulite, she goes to Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) for answers. Weird Barbie advises Barbie (Margot Robbie) that she has to go to the real world and find the girl who’s playing with her. Barbie has to help the girl to help herself and fix the portal from Barbie Land to the real world.

Barbie heads to the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling), and they discover that everything is the complete opposite of Barbie Land. Ken is quickly introduced to toxic masculinity as Barbie gets an education as to how Barbies and women are perceived here. This male-dominated world is not what Barbie expected.

Barbie quickly realizes that America Ferrera’s Gloria is the one playing with her, not her teen daughter, Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt). Gloria’s memories are the ones Barbie has been seeing in her mind. While on the run from Mattel, Barbie takes Gloria and Sasha to Barbie Land.

When Barbie gets there, Ken’s already gotten a headstart in introducing the patriarchy to Barbie Land. The Barbies are fully controlled by the Kens and have no defense against the patriarchy. The Kens are taking over and undoing all of the Barbies’ progress.

Barbie believes all hope is lost. She doesn’t feel good enough for anyone or anything. It’s Gloria who encourages Barbie to pick herself up. In a game-changing monologue, Gloria explains how women have always had to fight to succeed in a world filled with misogyny. Women always feel like they have to be extraordinary. But simply being a woman — even an ordinary woman — is already extraordinary.

Gloria’s speech snaps Barbie out of her funk. Barbie is determined to stop the Kens from changing the constitution and ruining Barbie Land forever. Gloria’s reality check is the key to un-brainwashing the other Barbies. As Barbie, Gloria, Sasha, and Allan bring the Barbies back to their side, they slowly turn the Kens against each other. This results in an all-out Ken war on the beach.

The Barbies take back Barbie Land. All of the Barbies’ autonomy is restored. Despite all the chaos he caused, Barbie comforts Ken after Kendom goes down in flames. Ken admits he actually became “uninterested” in the patriarchy when he realized it wasn’t just about horses.

Barbie apologizes to Ken for taking him for granted. However, she still doesn’t feel the same way about him. Ken is devastated, to say the least. He believes that he only exists because of her. Barbie urges Ken to discover who he truly is without worrying about her. Just worry about Ken.

Despite saving Barbie Land, Barbie still doesn’t feel like she belongs. Gloria is curious about how Barbie’s story ends. “I don’t think I have an ending,” Barbie admits. Barbie shares a moment with Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman), the inventor of Barbie. Ruth admits she created Barbie so she wouldn’t have an ending. Barbie is meant to keep inspiring.”Humans only have one ending. Ideas live forever,” Ruth says.

Barbie reveals she wants to be a part of the people that make meaning. She wants to become human. Ruth makes sure this is really what Barbie wants. Barbie assures her that she’s ready to take charge of her own destiny and discover her true purpose in life.

The final moments of Barbie feature Gloria and Sasha dropping Barbie off at an office building. It seems like Barbie’s going in for a job interview, but she’s actually there to see a gynecologist for the first time. She’s going by the name Barbara, after Ruth’s daughter.

Does Barbie Have A Post-Credits Scene?

There is no Barbie post-credits scene. However, this is a fun credits reel, filled with epic Barbie doll throwbacks.