Margot Robbie Wears Her Most Iconic ‘Barbie’ Look Yet In Strapless Pink Dress At London Premiere

Margot Robbie outdid herself at the London premiere of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie on Wednesday night by drawing inspiration from yet another vintage Barbie look. This time, Margot, 33, wore a stunning, silky pastel pink dress by Vivienne Westwood to copy the outfit worn by the Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll. The dress was completed with a white faux fur off-the-shoulder collar and a floral decoration on the hip that gave way to an elegant train. The actress accessorized with a triple-strand pearl choker, long white opera-style gloves, and clear heels, just as Barbie did back in the day.

Margot exuded Barbie’s signature confidence as she walked down the bubblegum pink carpet in London on July 12. She was joined by her other Barbie co-stars, including Ryan Gosling, who looked calm, cool, and collected in a powder blue suit matched with a pale blue button-down with its collar left open. He and Margot posed together and looked like the plastic-perfect pair that one would expect from a Ken and Barbie appearance.

Co-stars America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Sam Smith, and Simu Liu also dazzled on the London carpet.

The London premiere came three days after the on-screen couple strutted their stuff at the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie, which served as the world premiere. Margot rocked a custom-made black sequin strapless dress by Schiaparelli. The form-fitting gown was completed with a red rose on its flared-out hemline, mimicking the dress worn by 1960’s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie. Ryan, meanwhile, seemingly donned the same suit he wore to the London premiere, but in a pale pink.

Margot has been serving up Barbie-inspired looks ever since the press tour for the highly-anticipated film began. Earlier this month, she paid tribute to the Totally Hair Barbie from the 1990s while in Mexico City. She wore a funky graphic mini dress and ‘90s crimped hair, and looked like an exact replica of the doll. Before that, she wore a pink leather mini-dress while in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico, and a pink mini-skirt paired with a crop top and matching jacket while in Seoul, South Korea. Margot’s looks have been so spot-on, she might even make Barbie jealous!