Ryan Gosling Shows Love For Eva Mendes By Wearing Sweet ‘E’ Necklace At The ‘Barbie’ Premiere

Eva Mendes, 49, is everything to Ryan Gosling, 42, and he’s just Ken. Ryan showed up to the Los Angeles world premiere of Barbie on July 9 wearing an “E” chain necklace to show his love for his longtime partner. The “E” pendant was in the movie’s iconic Barbie font. Ryan arrived at the premiere stag, but he made sure to let everything know who has his heart.

The Gray Man actor sported a colorful and very Barbie ensemble in a totally pink suit. His co-stars Michael Cera and Scott Evans also joined him in wearing pink suits to the premiere. Margot Robbie stunned in a black strapless gown inspired by the iconic 1960 “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie doll.

At the premiere, Ryan revealed how his daughters — Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7 — helped him tackle the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s movie. “They’ve seen a lot pieces of [the film] and helped me a lot with it. They were huge inspiration for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan has attended all of the Barbie premieres around the globe solo, but there’s a reason for that. Back in 2022, Eva explained why she doesn’t join Ryan at his movie premieres. She responded to a fan on Instagram saying she was “only comfortable” posting photos of them from that premiere, and she’s not okay with “exposing our very private life that we value” anymore.

Since their 2011 relationship began, Eva and Ryan have only been on the red carpet once together as they promoted their 2012 movie The Place Beyond The Pines. In the same Instagram comment, Eva did say that she’s “still dying to do another movie with him.”

Ryan and Eva are very protective over their kids and their personal life. In his GQ cover story, Ryan opened up about his relationship with Eva in a rare interview. He admitted that he wasn’t “thinking about kids” before meeting Eva. “But after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” the actor said.