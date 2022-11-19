Eva Mendes Reveals How She & Ryan Gosling Parent Kids Esmeralda, 8, & Amada, 6

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have become known as a notoriously private couple, and any insight into their personal lives is such a rare treat that fans go wild over it. Such was the case when the actress opened up about raising their two adorable daughters, Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, six. While temporarily living in Australia during Ryan’s filming of The Fall Guy, Eva opened up to DailyMail, saying she and Ryan are on the same page when it comes to parenting styles.

‘I’m sure just because we have our own, like we’re our own person and then we come with our own strengths and stuff, but we’re pretty much on the same terms, on like how we parent, so it’s pretty cool,” the Hitch star explained. “I know someone earlier said, ‘Who’s good cop? Who’s bad cop?’ I’m like, there is none. I have never thought of it that way.”

She went on to say that the couple, who fell in love in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond The Pines, are “talkers” and like to discuss everything with their baby girls. “We like to talk it all out with the kids. We like to make them feel like they have a voice and that they’re heard, you know?” Eva insisted, however, that Esmerelda and Amada don’t always get their way, but the parents are happy to capitulate if the kids “make a good point.”

Giving their daughters a voice is something that has been on Eva’s mind since they first welcomed them. “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids,” Eva explained on Instagram in 2020. “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

She added, “As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private … I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”