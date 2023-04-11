Eva Mendes Reveals Why She & Ryan Gosling Don’t Walk Red Carpet Together: ‘Not Comfortable’

Don’t expect to see Eva Mendes by her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling’s, side when he promotes the Barbie movie later this year. Earlier this month, Eva took to Instagram to explain why she and the hunky actor don’t attend public events as a couple. When a fan commented on one of Eva’s posts about hoping to see Barbie on the awards show circuit so there will be photos of Eva and Ryan together, the actress responded, “You’re the best! What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together.”

The comment was in response to a video that Eva posted, which showed scenes from The Place Beyond the Pines, a movie she and Ryan filmed together in 2011. Eva explained that she felt comfortable sharing those memories because they were “already out there.” She also clarified why she and Ryan posed for red carpet photos together when The Place Beyond the Pines came out in 2010. “For those who may catch me in a “lie,” we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film,” Eva explained.

After a fan questioned the reason why Eva and Ryan have opted not to attend public events together, she added, “By “not comfortable”, I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though.”

Eva and Ryan have always kept their personal relationship out of the public eye. The two are also very cognizant of making sure their daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, are able to maintain their privacy. However, Eva has not been shy about professing her love for Ryan. Along with the throwback Place Beyond the Pines video, she gushed, “Magic is real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera.”

The longtime couple is so private, in fact, that they’ve never even blatantly confirmed whether or not they’re married. The two have been photographed wearing apparent wedding bands for years, though, and Eva reportedly referred to Ryan as her “husband” during a Nov. 2022 interview.