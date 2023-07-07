Margot Robbie Stuns In Pink Sheer & Leather Mini Dress For New ‘Barbie’ Press Look

Margot Robbie has been taking the world by storm while doing press for her upcoming film Barbie, and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 33-year-old was doing press in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico on July 6, when she rocked a sheer neon pink dress with a leather corset on top.

For the event, Margot rocked a custom pink Balmain Barbie Earring Magic Dress that had a sheer neckline and long sleeves while a tight leather corset mini dress was over it. She accessorized her look with a bedazzled silver chain belt around her tiny waist, a pair of dangling silver star and heart earrings, and pink Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in waves while half of it was pulled back.

Margot was joined by her co-star, Ryan Gosling, who looked like Ken in a custom, fitted pastel yellow Gucci suit. Under his blazer, he wore a plain white T-shirt and he topped his look off with black leather Gucci loafers.

Margot’s outfits while on her press tour just keep getting better and aside from this look, she recently channeled the original Barbie doll from the 1950s when she wore a tight strapless black and white striped mini dress that looked just like the swimsuit worn by the doll.

Margot rocked the skintight Herve Leger mini dress with a low-cut neckline revealing ample cleavage and a super short hem that put her long, toned legs on full display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black peep-toe Manolo Blahnik mules and white Jacques Marie Mage cat-eye sunglasses that looked just like the ones worn by the original Barbie in 1959.