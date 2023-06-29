Margot Robbie Channels 1950s Barbie In Iconic Black & White Striped Mini Dress

Margot Robbie has been busy doing press for her highly anticipated new film, Barbie, and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 32-year-old was in Sydney, Australia on June 29 when she rocked a tight strapless black and white striped mini dress that looked just like the swimsuit worn by the original Barbie doll from the 1950s.

Margot looked stunning when she rocked the skintight Herve Leger mini dress with a low-cut neckline revealing ample cleavage and a super short hem that put her long, toned legs on full display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black peep-toe Manolo Blahnik mules and white Jacques Marie Mage cat-eye sunglasses that looked just like the ones worn by the original Barbie in 1959.

That same day, Margot swapped her striped dress for yet another mini dress, and this time she opted for color. She looked fabulous when she rocked a halter-neck Moschino Strawberry Print Cotton-Blend Dress that was fitted on the bodice and featured a short hemline. She accessorized her cute frock with a pair of white Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Patent-Leather Mules, white sunglasses, and a Moschino Logo Leather Shoulder Bag.

Margot has literally become a real-life Barbie right in front of our eyes and aside from these looks, she recently graced the cover of Vogue’s summer 2023 issue when she looked incredible in a tight pink satin Versace dress with floral applique styled with a pink Chopard Haute Joaillerie earring. The entire cover shoot was full of stunning outfits, each one better than the next, and in one photo, the actress wore a strapless pink and black polka dot Valentino Haute Couture dress with a massive ruffle down the front and a high-low skirt. She accessorized the dress with a pair of black leather gloves and black pumps from the same designer, while a chunky pearl Alessandra Rich necklace tied her look together.