Margot Robbie Gives Video Tour Of The All-Pink Barbie Dreamhouse: Watch

Margot Robbie literally personifies Barbie, and as such, she took fans inside her monumentally pink Dreamhouse in a fun new video tour of the Barbie movie set. Not quite in character, but definitely dressed appropriately, Margot rocked a 1950s style blue and pink dress with a matching hat for the collab with Architectural Digest. “It’s just fun, gorgeous, and it’s see-through. So we can see each other, all the Barbies in their own Barbie dreamhouses wake up in the morning and they can wave at each other,” Margot explained over clips from the Barbie Movie.

Her favorite part, she shared, is the bright pink slide running from the upper bedroom to the pool. “Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie,” she quipped. Director Greta Gerwig also chimed in with comments about the incredible set. “This is like the product of so many discussions, and so many references,” she said. “I can’t even tell you the meetings we’ve had about pink!”

The stunning Wolf Of Wall Street actress seemed completely in her element as the personification of the beloved doll brand. And in a June interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed a little something about that slide. “I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that. Except I just have one favor,” she related about a conversation with Greta. “Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool, because that is my goal in life.” Obviously, Greta and the set designers obliged, to whimsical effect.

And in a May interview with Vogue, the I, Tonya star revealed the more difficult part — the complexities of taking it all on. “We of course would want to honor the 60-year legacy that this brand has,” she said. “But we have to acknowledge that there are a lot of people who aren’t fans of Barbie. And in fact, aren’t just indifferent to Barbie. They actively hate Barbie. And have a real issue with Barbie. We need to find a way to acknowledge that.”

The movie is set for release on July 21.