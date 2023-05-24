Margot Robbie Looks Like A Real Life Barbie Doll In A Gorgeous Pink Dress On The Cover Of ‘Vogue’

It’s no surprise that Margot Robbie is starring in the upcoming Barbie film considering she looks just look the doll and she proved that on the cover of Vogue’s summer 2023 issue. The 32-year-old looked incredible on the cover when she wore a tight pink satin Versace dress with floral applique and styled it with a pink Chopard Haute Joaillerie earring.

On the cover, Margot had her blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a glossy nude lip tied her look together. It wasn’t just the cover that Margot slayed, the entire cover shoot was full of stunning outfits, each one better than the next. In one photo, the actress wore a strapless pink and black polka dot Valentino Haute Couture dress with a massive ruffle down the front and a high-low skirt. She accessorized the dress with a pair of black leather gloves and black pumps from the same designer, while a chunky pearl Alessandra Rich necklace tied her look together.

In one of our favorite photos, Margot dressed up as a cowgirl when she wore a blue and white checkered button-down Maison Margiela shirt with a red jacket on top. The jacket featured white fringe details on the shoulders and she styled the outfit with a western-style Kate Cat belt, a bedazzled white Kelsey Randall hat with stars on it, and a pair of sparkly silver Maison Margiela pumps.

Throughout the shoot, Margot dressed up as different Barbie dolls including an astronaut when she wore a sleeveless metallic gold Proenza Schouler dress. She also channeled the original Barbie when she rocked a black and white sleeveless polka dot Marni top with a pair of high-waisted black and white Norma Kamali striped briefs and white Bonnie Clyde sunglasses.

Another gorgeous look was her lavender Carolina Herrera dress that had a plunging neckline and a corset bodice with a super poofy skirt with black tulle lining beneath. From her pinstripe Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, top, skirt, belt, shoes, and tights to her classy pink tweed Chanel Haute Couture dress, her sheer green floral Miu Miu top and briefs, Fleur du Mal bra top, Larroudé roller skates, floral Bottega Veneta dress, and so many more looks – Margot absolutely killed this cover and she never looked better.