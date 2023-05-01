Margot Robbie Stuns In One-Shoulder Sheer Black Corset Dress At 2023 Met Gala

Margot Robbie looked absolutely stunning at the 2023 Met Gala in NYC on May 1. The 32-year-old looked stunning in a one-shoulder black chiffon dress with a sweetheart neckline and a corset around her tiny waist.

Margot’s Chanel Haute Couture SS 1993 dress featured a completely see-through corset that was lined with gold chains and showed off her tiny waist and toned abs. She styled her sexy number with a gorgeous side-parted blowout that was giving us old-Hollywood vibes and she topped her look off with subtle eye makeup and a glossy lip.

Margot has been on a roll with her outfits lately while promoting her highly anticipated new film, Barbie, and just the other day she looked gorgeous at the premiere during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25. Margot looked like a life-size doll when she rocked a pink checkered two-piece set featuring a sleeveless bustier crop top with a low-cut neckline. She styled the tiny top with a matching high-waisted wrap mini skirt and a pair of bright pink peep-toe heeled mules. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down and slicked to the side while pin-straight.

Aside from this pink set, she recently stepped out for dinner when she wore a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash mom jeans with a cropped black cardigan and a pair of chunky black Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Lace-Up Shoes.

Just a few days before that, Margot put her incredibly long, toned legs on full display when she wore a super short black Hansen and Gretel Connie Dress. The mini dress featured wooden beaded straps and was ruched on the sides of the skirt and she accessorized with a pair of tan Bottega Veneta Lido Sugar Cane Mules.