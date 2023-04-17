Margot Robbie Dresses As Cowboy Barbie In Reshoots Of Highly Anticipated Film: Photos

Take two?! Barbie star Margot Robbie, 32, was spotted back in her all-pink costume, as she was pictured reshooting scenes for Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming movie. While on the set of the film in Los Angeles on Monday, the blonde beauty covered her costume with a black puffer coat, however, her flared pink pants with stars were on full display. She paired the look with a hot-pink scarf and white cowboy boots.

Later, Margot was spotted waiting to film more of the scene and opted to take off the winter coat. Underneath, she revealed the top portion of the costume, which featured a hot-pink vest with the same stars that were featured on her pants. This is not the first time we see her in this look, as the 32-year-old was spotted filming scenes in this exact outfit alongside Ryan Gosling, 42, last June. During that scene, Margot and Ryan (Ken) wore matching cowboy hats, while the 42-year-old actor opted for an all-black cowboy outfit.

Most recently, Warner Bros. took to the official Barbie Instagram account to release the official trailer for the movie on Apr. 4. “WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades?”, they captioned the clip of the highly-anticipated film. Barbie will hit theaters on Jul. 21. It not only stars Margot and Ryan, but also Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey, comedian Will Ferrell, Ugly Betty alum America Ferrera, and many more.

Soon after they released the trailer, many Barbie fans took to the comments section to react to the first full look at the project. “I have no idea what this film is about but I need it now,” one fan joked, while another added, “im a changed person (i watched the trailer).” The official Instagram account for Instagram even chimed in with, “margot IS barbie,” along with a red heart emoji. A separate admirer joked that they’d be celebrating their birthday on the day of the premiere to commemorate the day. “moving my bday to july 21st so i can pretend this is my birthday present,” they penned.

The Babylon star appeared on The Tonight Show in Sept. 2022 and admitted to host Jimmy Fallon how she was humiliated when the first Barbie photos were released. “I can’t tell you how mortified we were by the way,” she quipped at the time regarding her and Ryan’s rollerblade outfits. “We look like we’re laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’ So embarrassed.” The LuckyChap Entertainment co-founder noted that it was “mad” at how many people showed up to watch them film the scene, which she clarified was, “hundreds of people watching all the time.”